DEFENDER HONORS NORTH AMERICAN ORGANIZATIONS POSITIVELY IMPACTING THEIR COMMUNITIES WITH RETURNING ‘DEFENDER SERVICE AWARDS’ PRESENTED BY CHASE

MAHWAH, N.J., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFENDER, the original British adventure brand, is proudly recognized across the globe for inspiring humanitarian action, conservation and adventure. Today, the Defender brand announces the fourth annual 'Defender Service Awards' presented by CHASE. The Defender Service Awards recognize U.S., Puerto Rican non-profits, and Canadian charitable organizations that exemplify the unstoppable essence of Defender. Organizations are encouraged to submit videos on how a new Defender 130 would support their respective mission in one of six categories:

Veteran's and Civil Servant Outreach Award Presented by Hearts & Science

Community Services Award Presented by ei 3

Search, Rescue and Emergency Support Services Award Presented by PELICAN

Outdoor Accessibility and Education Awards Presented by OUTSIDE Interactive Inc.

Animal, Wildlife and Marine Mammal Welfare Award Presented by Disney

The Defender Service Honorees, past 2021, 2022 and 2023 finalists who are given a second chance to win a custom Defender 130 vehicle

Corporate partners have joined this initiative to provide further support for the respective organizations across the different categories. CHASE, as presenting sponsor, will donate $5,000 to each of the five finalists per category, for a total of $150,000 across 30 finalists. Category sponsors include OUTSIDE Interactive Inc., ei3, PELICAN, Hearts & Sciences and Disney. Each category sponsor will also donate $25,000 to its respective category winner.

Peter Muriungi CEO, CHASE Auto said: "We are proud to continue to support the Defender Service Awards and recognize the many vital institutions that positively impact communities across the US and Canada."

Each winning organization will receive a fully customized Defender 130 vehicle to help their work go further. Featuring three rows of seating for up to eight people, along with 88.9 cubic feet (2,516 litres) of load capacity, the Defender 130 is fully capable of assisting these organizations with their mission of service. The winners will collaborate with the Defender team to fully outfit their vehicle with Defender accessories required for their organization's needs, along with a custom exterior vehicle wrap.

Sam Allen, Defender US Brand Director, said: "Defender Service Awards returns for a fourth consecutive year, celebrating organizations dedicated to making a difference in their communities. Year after year, we are inspired by the video submissions and learning about the incredible work taking place across North America. We are honored to provide the winning organizations with financial support and customized Defender 130 vehicles to help further their reach and impact."

Entrants can nominate organizations, or organizations can nominate themselves by filling out the entry form and submitting a video (up to three minutes) that details the organization's mission, how it addresses a need in their community, and how a Defender 130 will help to further their efforts.

Submissions are open from June 17, 2024, through July 29, 2024, followed by a judging period by a panel of qualified judges. The finalists' videos will be posted on Landroverusa.com and www.landrover.ca for public voting beginning in October, and winners will be announced in the fall 2024.

Previous winners of last year's 'Defender Service Awards' include Squamish Search and Rescue Society for the Pelican Search and Rescue Award; Honour House Society for the Hearts & Science Veterans Outreach Award; Manitoba Underdogs Rescue for the Animal Planet Animal Welfare Award; Kairos Adventures for the ei3 Community Services Award; and Youth Sports Alliance for the OUTSIDE Interactive, Inc. Outdoor Accessibility and Education Award. Each winning organization was awarded with a Defender 130 to further their efforts within their respective communities. Since 2021, $700,000 in monetary awards and 18 Defender models have been provided to organizations across the US and Canada.

The Defender family of models, 90, 110, 130, continues to expand and evolve to suit the many uses by their owners. Defender OCTA, the new high-performance hero will be available in North America for the 2025 model year. The V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid Defender gasoline OCTA will offer an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, whether on-road or off-road. New for 2025 model year, optional second-row Captain Chairs are available in the Defender 130 to provide comfort and luxury with aisle access to the spacious third row.

For more information on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by CHASE, please visit LandRoverUSA.com or www.landrover.ca.

1. ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins on June 17, 2024 to Oct 17, 2024. TO ENTER MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA, AN ELIGIBLE CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION, AND HAVE AT LEAST ONE DIRECTOR THAT IS 18 YEARS OR OLDER RESIDING IN THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., PUERTO RICO, OR CANADA. Contest is void where prohibited by law. Contest subject to the complete Official Rules. Visit www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/index.html or www.landroverca.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/index.html for Official Rules and prize descriptions. Sponsor: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC, 100 Jaguar Land Rover Way, Mahwah, NJ 07495.

2. Information and rules on the 'Defender Service Awards' presented by Chase can be found here and Canadian rules here.

Notes to Editors

About Defender

Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future.

Available in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with up to eight seats, each has a charisma of its own.

A beacon of liberty since 1948, Defender supports humanitarian and conservation work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Tusk Trust.

The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover – a mark of trust built on 75 years of expertise in technology and world-leading off-road capability.

Defender is designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.

Important notice

JLR is constantly seeking ways to improve the specification, design and production of its vehicles, parts and accessories and alterations take place continually. Whilst every effort is made to produce up-to-date literature, this document should not be regarded as an infallible guide to current specifications or availability, nor does it constitute an offer for the sale of any particular vehicle, part or accessory. All figures are manufacturer's estimates.

