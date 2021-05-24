Defender Safety Partners with Premier Guard USA to Expand PPE Manufacturing in the U.S.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defender Safety , a trusted construction and healthcare safety products producer, today announced a partnership with Premier Guard USA, one of the world's leading producers of PPE in the U.S., to support a supply chain of over 100 hospitals nationwide in sourcing PPE for their procedure and surgical masks. With significant quantities of PPE imported from overseas and hospitals continuing to experience supply shortages, the partnership will help health systems satisfy a pressing need for medical-grade PPE that is made in the U.S.

"We are past the one year mark in our fight against COVID-19 in the U.S., yet healthcare and essential workers are still in dire need of PPE. We knew we could expand our manufacturing efforts by joining forces with Premier Guard USA to help significantly increase the availability of PPE in the U.S.," said Teddy Haggerty, Founder and CEO of Defender Safety. "This partnership will enable Defender Safety to expand our capabilities to supply health systems across the U.S. with PPE manufactured here at home."

"Healthcare workers need to know that the products they depend on to keep themselves and their patients safe meet the highest standards set by the FDA, said Glenn Ferreri, President of Premier Guard USA. "Defender Safety is trusted by millions who rely on their products and we couldn't be more pleased to expand our capacity by partnering with them to help get our country's healthcare heroes through this global pandemic."

Defender Safety has supplied over 50 million pieces of PPE -- medical-grade masks, gloves, disinfectants, and goggles -- to over 70 hospitals and other public entities across the northeast, including Mass General Brigham, companies such as Fastenal, W.W. Grainger, and local governments including New York State.

About Defender Safety

Defender Safety is a developer and distributor of healthcare and industrial PPE. Beginning in 2018 with the development of hard hats that set a new standard for construction safety and quality, the New York-based company has continued to innovate and expand its product lines to include products such as surgical masks, nitrile gloves, fall protection kits, safety goggles and more.

About Premier Guard USA

Responding to the call for American PPE, Premier Guard USA has contracted with U.S. manufacturers to provide materials and produce face masks right here in the U.S. Committed to bringing jobs back to the U.S. and producing over one billion masks made by Americans for Americans, Premier Guard USA is leading the movement it founded, ByAmericans4Americans.com. Crafted with extremely high quality raw materials and American ingenuity, Premier Guard USA Level 3, Premier Guard USA Level 2 and General Public face masks are available now.

