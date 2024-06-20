Defender Series for Education from OtterBusiness Named 2024 EdTech Award Finalist

The portfolio of case solutions is recognized as exclusive case under "cool tool" category

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech Digest named OtterBox Defender Series as a 2024 EdTech Award finalist . Finalists for the EdTech Awards 2024 were announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. The Defender Series solution, offered by OtterBusiness stands as the only device case recognized in the "Cool Tool" category.

OtterBusiness incorporated learnings from educators to build on the legacy protective Defender Series platform and create an optimized solution in educational environments. Defender Series delivers three layers of trusted rugged protection, guarding against drops, dust and scrapes inside and outside of the classroom. Its multi-layer construction combines an internal shell, outer slipcover, and touchscreen scratch protector for the ultimate impact protection.

"We understand that quality, versatility and durability are top of mind for educators focused on student engagement," said Berkley Fuller, Chief Commercial Officer of OtterBusiness. "We leveraged insights from the classroom alongside our 25 years of experience and innovation to bring Defender Series and our new Achiever Series to life for educational environments."

Designed with students and educators in mind, Defender Series cases from OtterBusiness offer three different iterations, supporting many use cases:

Across all three iterations of Defender Series, users can be confident with its rugged drop protection. From schoolwork to homework, the slim profile and lighter weight makes it the perfect option for small hands to hold without compromising protection. The Defender Series cases also provide a window to apply an asset tag across all three versions, enabling school districts to apply tagging markers to identify specific devices and programs to have a complete understanding of their IT capabilities.

Continuing the commitment to strategic product evolution for the educational environment, OtterBox recently launched Achiever Series Folio ST. Achiever Series is protective and versatile, with the ability to transition viewing positions to fit each learner perfectly. The solution features simultaneous access to power, data, display and wired headphone functions.

The 2024 EdTech Awards' finalists were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

To view the 2024 EdTech Award finalist and winners list, visit edtechdigest.com/2024-finalists-winners. OtterBusiness' Education Solutions, including Defender Series, are available now at otterbusiness.com/education. Visit OtterBusiness at ISTE June 24-26 at Booth #2135 to experience Defender Series and Achiever Series in person.

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness.com.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The Ed Tech Awards is the largest education technology recognition program in the world, recognizing people and products for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

For more information, visit edtechdigest.com.

SOURCE OtterBox Business Solutions