DefendEye Selects EU Motors As Exclusive Motor Supplier for Its Next-Generation, NDAA-Aligned Drone Program

Agreement secures European–made BLDC Drone Motors from Poland—strengthening supply–chain resilience and improving thrust–to–weight performance

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefendEye today announced it has signed an agreement to source its drone propulsion motors exclusively from EU Motors, a Poland–based manufacturer of high–performance BLDC motors. The agreement supports DefendEye's transition to NDAA–aligned manufacturing and sourcing, while consolidating propulsion performance and reliability across the company's autonomous search–and–rescue platforms.

"We are thrilled to source European–made motors for our drones," said Alina Bredovska, Director of Operations at DefendEye. "This simplifies the complex challenge of relying on motors from China—especially when political factors make imports uncertain. Buying from EU Motors also gives us a superior motor with more thrust, less weight, and significantly greater reliability than the Chinese motor we used previously."

"We are very excited to work with DefendEye and to see our Polish–made BLDC drone motors powering fully autonomous search drones," said Michael Berger, CEO of EU Motors. "We take pride in our quality and believe that using our motors will increase the reliability of a drone designed to save lives."

Sourcing from Poland—a NATO member nation—advances DefendEye's push toward NDAA–compliant supply chains for critical components. The exclusive arrangement streamlines qualification, integration, and lifecycle support, while providing performance headroom for future payloads and endurance upgrades.

Key benefits of the agreement

NDAA–aligned sourcing: Moves motor procurement to a trusted European manufacturing base.





Moves motor procurement to a trusted European manufacturing base. Performance gains: Higher thrust, lower mass, and improved reliability versus prior components.





Higher thrust, lower mass, and improved reliability versus prior components. Supply–chain resilience: Reduces exposure to import volatility and export controls.





Reduces exposure to import volatility and export controls. Integration acceleration: Single, standardized propulsion family across DefendEye platforms.

About DefendEye

DefendEye designs and manufactures low-cost lightweight autonomous drones for search & rescue and critical incident response with built in AI for Dual use, Military ISR use, and for Civilian First Responders and "Drone as First Responder" (DFR). The company integrates advanced sensing, edge autonomy, and ruggedized airframes to deliver instant launch- situational awareness when minutes matter.

About EU Motors

EU Motors is a Poland–based designer and manufacturer of high–performance brushless DC (BLDC) motors and propulsion components for unmanned and industrial applications. Known for precision engineering and quality, EU Motors supplies European–made propulsion systems to leading UAV and robotics manufacturers.

Media Contacts

DefendEye

Jan Machejek - Media Contact

[email protected] | +48578417769 | www.defendeye.com

EU Motors

Weronika Baran - Media Contact

[email protected] | www.eumotors.eu

SOURCE DefendEye P.S.A.