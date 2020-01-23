Defending Digital Campaigns Increases Available Security Resources to 2020 Campaigns

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a nonpartisan nonprofit founded by former presidential campaign managers Matt Rhoades and Robby Mook, announced today that 17 technology and cybersecurity companies have partnered with DDC to help campaigns be better equipped and secure during the 2020 election cycle.

The 10 new partner companies include:

Altitude Networks - Cloud Data Security

- Cloud Data Security Atlantic Data Forensics - Confidential Incident Response

- Confidential Incident Response BlueVoyant - Managed Services

- Managed Services Cloudflare - Web & Team Security

- Web & Team Security Cofense - Email Security/Intelligent Phishing Defense

- Email Security/Intelligent Phishing Defense Kryptowire - Mobile App Security

- Mobile App Security Microsoft - Cloud Based Software as a Service

- Cloud Based Software as a Service Rumble - Cloud Based Asset Discovery

- Cloud Based Asset Discovery TruSTAR - Intelligence Management

- Intelligence Management Yubico - Security Keys for Two-Factor Authentication

These new partners join DDC's existing partner companies: Agari, Area 1 Security, Cybrary, Elevate Security, Legato Security, Lookout, and Wickr.

The new partners expand the depth and breadth of DDC's offerings including basic protections such as multi-factor authentication through security keys and website protection services.

"We are pleased and grateful for the support from the private sector for DDC's mission," said Michael Kaiser DDC President and CEO. "These companies understand the critical importance that securing campaigns plays in protecting our democracy and have demonstrated great generosity and thoughtfulness in how to best bring cybersecurity products into the complex campaign environment."

These new and existing low-to-no cost services are available today to eligible Federal campaigns – a special permission granted to DDC by the Federal Election Commission to operate under this model.

"Cybersecurity has always been a shared responsibility," said Debora Plunkett, DDC Co-Founder and Board Chair. "The companies that have lined up to help DDC all bring a commitment to collaboration with a deep understanding that we can only protect our elections if we work together."

About Defending Digital Campaigns:

Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a 501(C)4, is a nonpartisan and non-aligned organization focused on increasing campaign cybersecurity by making available free and low-cost cybersecurity products. DDC operates under a Federal Election Commission administrative opinion allowing for the provision of in-kind cybersecurity services to eligible campaigns.

DDC was founded and lead by former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, tech and cybersecurity industry leaders, and former senior officials at the NSA and DHS.

