DefendX Software Announces Strong 20% Growth Amid Challenging Year for Unstructured Data Management Vendors

The demand for cloud storage has increased significantly this year with the rising need for a remote workforce to have convenient anywhere access to data and files. Companies are adopting Cloud-first policies and leaning towards a multi-cloud strategy, which plays into DefendX's flexible option of using "one or many clouds."

Added features include SimpleScans and Waterfall Tiering, which enables clients to scan Pb's of unstructured data and to lower the cost of storage by multi-stage policy-driven archiving. Enhancements in performance for data migration, tiering as well as encryption rounded out strategic development objectives for the year.

"In this challenging year, we were able to focus on how we're delivering service and providing value to our clients," said DefendX Chief Technology Officer Sebastian Ojanguren. "The technology in unstructured storage is advancing rapidly and we want our clients to be able to take advantage of the evolving capabilities."

"We're seeing the results of our investment in making this the best solution on the market," said DefendX Vice President of Global Sales Michael Brooks. "We've followed through on our commitment to making the journey to the cloud easier for companies of all sizes, and we're focused on helping companies find the solutions that match their needs. The contract renewals we've seen demonstrate a strong belief from clients that DefendX is poised for continued leadership in this space."

DefendX Software is a worldwide leader in the management and control of unstructured file data. We want to help you regain control of your storage environment by giving you the information you need to understand, optimize, and manage it. We'll help you bring structure to your unstructured data. And we'll do it in a way that improves your day-to-day efficiency and respects your budget. To learn more visit www.defendx.com or email VP of Sales and Client Success Michael Brooks at [email protected] .

