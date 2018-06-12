DefendX Software Announces the DefendX True Partner Program™

DefendX is the worldwide leader in the management and control of unstructured file data. Every day, DefendX technology manages the files and storage resources of more than 20 million users. The DefendX legacy of technological excellence and openly seamless solutions has been proudly self-funded since its inception in 1994. These solutions offer true multiplatform flexibility and have been used on every continent (including Antarctica) to broaden the value of market-leading vendor partners, including Dell EMC, HDS, Microsoft, IBM, Scality and NetApp.



"Since the acquisition and rebranding of NTP Software to DefendX Software in July of 2017, we felt it was very important to jumpstart a Channel Program that rewarded loyal and proactive Partners across the globe. We are taking our years of Demand Generation and Inside Sales experience and creating a World Class lead sharing program that should prove to be a very refreshing approach for enlisting Value-Added Resellers," said Michael Brooks, Vice President of Sales and Client Success for DefendX Software.



The new DefendX True Partner Program™ is inclusive of Solution Providers, OEMs and Alliances, Technology Alliances, Cloud & Managed Service Providers, Systems Integrators, and Distributors. Partner enablement, lead sharing and profitably are the cornerstones of the Program, which is focused on driving add-on sales and repeat business for program partners.



"The DefendX value proposition to customers is a natural fit for value-added resellers who strive to provide objective, expert service to their clients," said Darrin Stivala, Vice President of Operations for DefendX software. "The new wave of Hyper-Converged solutions is fueling a shift to cloud-enabled on-premise infrastructure. DefendX Software is the engine that can bring Windows-powered enterprise file services into that emerging IT model, creating a compelling solution opportunity for value-added resellers."



DefendX Software helps organizations secure their critical business files and maximize the value of their enterprise file storage resources. From comprehensive intelligence, modeling, costing and chargeback to seamless file movement, protection and archiving, DefendX provides industry-leading capabilities to eliminate waste and align the value of files with the storage resources they consume. With DefendX, important file locations and the users who access them can be monitored to provide governance, protect against theft and enforce compliance policies. For more than 20 years, DefendX Software has been helping public and private sector customers around the world save money and eliminate risk every day.

