Defense aircraft aviation fuel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2022 to 2027; The increasing use of military UAVs to boost the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense aircraft aviation fuel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,077.63 million according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Defense aircraft aviation fuel market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of Companies Segments: Product (Air turbine fuel, Aviation biofuel, and Others), Application (Surveillance aircraft, Civil aircraft, and others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Defense aircraft aviation fuel market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including -BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp.

Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market - Market Dynamics

Kay Driver -

The increasing use of military UAVs is driving growth in the aircraft aviation fuel market. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles in a wide range of military applications is on the rise. UAVs are becoming important in a number of applications, such as providing internet in remote locations, video and aerial photography, surveying, and documentation, as well as critical military missions. To simplify military operations on the battlefield, unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) were invented primarily for use in the defense sector. Over the years, UAV technology has seen many improvements in military operations.

As a result, for security reasons, many countries have started using UAVs in military applications. Although, the demand for aviation fuel is driven by the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the defense sector. Moreover, rising geopolitical issues among countries will also increase the demand for UAVs. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The increase in demand for jet fuel is a primary trend in the defense aircraft aviation fuel market. The increasing number of military aircraft has led to an increase in the demand for jet fuel. This increase in demand continues to have a significant impact on the aviation fuel industry. The demand for jet fuel has been steadily increasing as more and more countries around the world invest in their air forces. Military aircraft require significant amounts of jet fuel for their operations. The geopolitical climate in many parts of the world has prompted nations to increase their military capabilities. Rising tensions between nations have increased the demand for more advanced military aircraft. As a result, the demand for jet fuel has greatly increased as more countries invest in their defense capabilities.

In addition, the aviation fuel industry has had to adapt to meet growing demand. Refineries had to increase production to meet the military's fuel needs. Companies are leveraging new technologies that turn resources such as household waste, alcohol, atmospheric carbon, and wastewater into jet fuel on a commercial scale, promising more than 70% energy savings. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the use of jet fuel which is expected to drive the growth of defense aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The fluctuation in crude oil prices is a major challenge for the defense aircraft aviation fuel market. The price of oil is a determining factor in the development of the aviation industry, the success or failure of exploitation depends on what it brings. Crude oil prices have been falling for a long time since July 2014. Prices have been falling continuously due to the imbalance of supply and demand. The falling revenue of upstream oil and gas companies directly affects their cash flow.

However, volatile crude oil prices are a big risk for airlines. Due to rising oil prices, input fuel costs increase for the upstream region, leading to higher airfares. In addition, during the period of low crude oil prices, the operating costs of the aviation industry were reduced. Falling crude oil prices have reduced investment focus on alternative aviation fuels. Thus, such factors may impede the growth of the defense aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The defense aircraft aviation fuel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defense aircraft aviation fuel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the defense aircraft aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the defense aircraft aviation fuel market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defense aircraft aviation fuel market companies

The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.5 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft), type (air turbine fuel (ATF), aviation biofuel, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for air travel is the key factor driving the growth of the commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The Aviation Market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,38.72 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation), revenue stream (passenger and freight), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing efficiency of airlines is a major driving factor for the aviation market size during the forecast period.

Defense Aircraft Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,077.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., LanzaJet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA, and World Fuel Services Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

