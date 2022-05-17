Defense Aircraft Materials Market: North America to Contribute to 35% Market Growth | Technavio

The increase in demand for aircraft is propelling the defense aircraft materials market growth. Aircraft manufacturers are attempting to reduce aircraft weight to increase fuel economy. Such factors are increasing the large-scale usage of composites in aircraft manufacturing since they provide a high strength-to-weight ratio, high temperature, and are fracture-resistant compared to other materials. As most countries look to modernize their defense aircraft fleet, the demand for aircraft materials has also increased over the past decade.

Defense Aircraft Materials Market: Key Trends

Cost benefits and performance of defense aircraft are contributing to the defense aircraft materials market growth. Fuel efficiency has been the central concern for any transportation industry and holds pivotal importance in the aerospace and defense industry. The quest for the reduction of flying costs and increasing operational profitability has led to the development of lightweight and high-performing materials that have helped the aerospace and defense industry reach new heights.

Product Insights and News

The defense aircraft materials market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Allegheny Technologies Inc., a leading vendor, offers oil, gas, and specialty energy. The company also offers nickel-based alloy materials which have been designed for defense applications where high strength and modulus are required to face high impact damage resistance for maximum survivability for defense aircraft operations.

North America's Contribution to Defense Aircraft Materials Market

The robust defense aircraft buying plans of the US are expected to propel defense aircraft materials market growth in North America. 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period as countries such as the US are the key market for defense aircraft materials market. Market growth in the region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Defense Aircraft Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 284.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acnis international, Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Arconic Inc., Avion Alloys Inc., Constellium SE, Continental Steel and Tube Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LKALLOY, Luxfer MEL Technologies, Medini, Novelis Inc., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Acnis international

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

Arconic Inc.

Avion Alloys Inc.

Constellium SE

Continental Steel and Tube Co.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hexcel Corp.

Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

LKALLOY

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Medini

Novelis Inc.

Rogers Corp.

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd.

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market Segmentation

The defense aircraft materials market is divided by type into combat and noncombat segment. The combat segment is expected to significantly contribute to the defense aircraft materials market. Combat aircraft are essential for aerial threat defense as they can perform both aerial combat and ground-support operations. Global defense superpowers such as the US, India, France, China, and Russia are vying to rethink modern aerial warfare strategies by supporting the indigenous development of fifth-generation and sixth-generation combat aircraft. Such factors increase the demand for combat aircrafts and contribute to growth of the segment.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense aircraft materials market vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive defense aircraft materials market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the defense aircraft materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the defense aircraft materials industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Combat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Combat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-combat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-combat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

Exhibit 94: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 95: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 96: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV - Segment focus

10.5 Constellium SE

Exhibit 98: Constellium SE - Overview



Exhibit 99: Constellium SE - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Constellium SE - Key news



Exhibit 101: Constellium SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Constellium SE - Segment focus

10.6 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 103: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Hexcel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Luxfer MEL Technologies

Exhibit 108: Luxfer MEL Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 109: Luxfer MEL Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Luxfer MEL Technologies - Key offerings

10.8 Rogers Corp.

Exhibit 111: Rogers Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Rogers Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Rogers Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Rogers Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Rogers Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Solvay SA

Exhibit 116: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 119: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.10 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

Exhibit 125: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Toray TCAC Holding B.V. - Key offerings

10.12 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 128: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

