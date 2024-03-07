HisHealthMag has chosen Defense Blends Icon Age Defense Face Moisturizer as the cleanest, most effective anti-aging men's moisturizer, recognizing the product's excellence in men's skincare. HisHealthMag chose this Defense Blends product for its innovative blend of natural ingredients, including antioxidants and botanicals, combined with cutting-edge peptides, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and squalane.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the emerging market of men's skincare products, Defense Blends has garnered attention as an effective option for men seeking to combat visible signs of aging. Recognizing the brand's excellence, HisHealthMag has named Defense Blends Icon Age Defense Face Moisturizer as the cleanest and most effective anti-aging men's moisturizer. [ See full press release. ]

HisHealthMag has chosen Defense Blends Icon Age Defense Face Moisturizer as the cleanest, most effective anti-aging men's moisturizer, recognizing the product's excellence in men's skincare. HisHealthMag chose this Defense Blends product for its innovative blend of natural ingredients, including antioxidants and botanicals, combined with cutting-edge peptides, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and squalane. In the emerging market of men's skincare products, Defense Blends has garnered attention as an effective option for men seeking to combat visible signs of aging. Recognizing the brand's excellence, HisHealthMag has named Defense Blends Icon Age Defense Face Moisturizer as the cleanest and most effective anti-aging men's moisturizer.

A report by Grand View Research estimates that the worldwide market for men's personal care products, including skincare, reached $30.8 billion USD in 2021. The report projects an annual growth rate for the segment of around 9.1% from 2022 to 2030, when it is expected to reach a valuation of approximately $67.2 billion.

Defense Blends takes pride in developing effective skincare solutions that are fragrance-free and devoid of harsh chemicals. Their Icon Age Defense Face Moisturizer epitomizes the brand's commitment to gentle yet effective skincare. Its ingredients include powerful antioxidants like vitamins C and E, astaxanthin, and co-enzyme Q10, blended with natural botanicals and oils like avocado, evening primrose, and lemongrass. Cutting-edge peptides and powerful hydrating agents like hyaluronic acid and squalane complete the formulation.

The product's use of gentle ingredients helps limit the likelihood of irritation and allergic reactions. This moisturizer is designed to fight some of the most common signs of aging while maintaining a lightweight, non-greasy texture that smoothly absorbs into the skin. The product helps fight wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, dryness, and rough texture. It also helps even out skin tone and tighten pores, making them less visible.

Defense Blends Founder Aaron Lieberman enthusiastically uses the product in his own skincare routine. "Like most people," he explains, "I don't want to get old, but I think the only thing worse than getting old is looking old — that's part of the mentality of aging. Looking younger is a big part of feeling younger, and our products are designed for men who want to look and feel their best."

Defense Blends products are available directly from their website . [ See full press release. ]

About

HisHealthMag is a digital publication serving an audience located primarily in the United States.

Media Contact:

John Coleman

718-388-7181

[email protected]

SOURCE HisHealthMag; Defense Blends