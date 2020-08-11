Defense Brand Evolves Into Raptic

As Raptic, the company offers more than tech protection with a wide range of products that support the diverse needs of an on-the-go lifestyle, including:

Raptic continues forward in crafting strong device protection and lifestyle accessories built with unique materials and relying on honest, simplistic design. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations in lifestyle accessories, crafted to support your busy life.

About Raptic:

Strong design. Built to Last.

Born and built in Los Angeles, Raptic prides itself on crafting electronic accessories that fit seamlessly into your world. Everything we offer, from our protective phone cases to our charging stations, are built with the L.A. lifestyle in mind, combining sophisticated details with strong protection to elevate the concept of drop-proof accessories. We use premium materials designed to function from the boardroom to brunch to backpacking across the globe—everything is crafted to be infinitely usable.

Learn more about Raptic at www.RapticStrong.com

Media Contact:

Katy May

PR & Digital Marketing Manager, Defense Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE Defense by X-Doria

Related Links

https://www.rapticstrong.com

