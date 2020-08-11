Defense Brand Evolves Into Raptic
Aug 11, 2020, 15:11 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Brand, an industry leader in protective tech accessories, has rebranded as Raptic to reflect the company's expanded offerings.
Defense Brand Launched in 2012 with a collection of protective phone cases featuring military-grade drop protection. But as our customer needs grew, so did the company's product lines. To move beyond its initial foundation and evolve with customer demand, Defense has now changed their name to Raptic to reflect their expanded product lines and ever-growing vision of well-designed lifestyle accessories.
As Raptic, the company offers more than tech protection with a wide range of products that support the diverse needs of an on-the-go lifestyle, including:
- Military-grade phone cases, made with machined metal for the ultimate drop protection
- Portable power stations; long-lasting power while camping, working, or in the event of an emergency.
- Apple Watch guards and bands that enhance the protection of wearable tech.
- Qi wireless chargers that power up multiple devices at once.
Raptic continues forward in crafting strong device protection and lifestyle accessories built with unique materials and relying on honest, simplistic design. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations in lifestyle accessories, crafted to support your busy life.
About Raptic:
Strong design. Built to Last.
Born and built in Los Angeles, Raptic prides itself on crafting electronic accessories that fit seamlessly into your world. Everything we offer, from our protective phone cases to our charging stations, are built with the L.A. lifestyle in mind, combining sophisticated details with strong protection to elevate the concept of drop-proof accessories. We use premium materials designed to function from the boardroom to brunch to backpacking across the globe—everything is crafted to be infinitely usable.
Learn more about Raptic at www.RapticStrong.com
