Defense™ by X-Doria's Most Protective iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Cases

Defense Brand's line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MIL-STD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched.

The Defense Air ($39.99) for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

The first Defense case to combine a clear rubber outside with two tough machined metal guards

Soft rubber bubbles line the interior, absorbing and deflecting any shock upon impact

Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color, without scratching or yellowing

An integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front of the case for the best sound experience.

Our simple snap on construction means you don't need any tools to install the case, and can be easily taken off.

Case compatible with all Qi Wireless chargers

Cases available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Defense Shield ($29.99) for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection

Honeycomb interior lining adds shock absorption for drops

Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color

Anodized aluminum frame, available in Rose Gold , Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off

Case compatible with all Qi Wireless chargers

Cases available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Defense Tactical ($29.99) for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

Combines a grippy, rubber exterior and a metal protective guard across the back to form the most protective, Tactical, case.

Reinforced by a machined aluminum alloy, Defense Tactical provides military-grade drop protection in a lightweight form.

Raised bezel protects your screen from drops and surface scratches. It will take the impact, preventing your phone screen from cracking and breaking.

Anodized aluminum frame, and user-friendly one-piece construction, complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off

Integrated front facing audio channel amplifies sound and redirects audio to the front of the phone for a better surround sound experience.

Cases work with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max

The Defense Clear ($24.99) for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

A clear case with triple layer shock protection to shield your iPhone from jolts, drops, scratches and more

Inside is a layer of special DropShield shock absorbing bubble pattern polymer, which actively deflects the force of shocks away from your phone.

Raised lip protects your screen from drops and surface scratches. It will take the impact, preventing your phone screen from cracking and breaking.

Cases work with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max

