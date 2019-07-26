Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) awards Ryan Consulting Group (RYAN) $30,000,000 Contract to Support Information Technology Infrastructure Operations Center (ITOPS)

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Consulting Group, Inc. (RYAN), a leader in information technology systems and management, via the NITAAC CIO-SP3 Small Business Government Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle, has been awarded a $30,000,000 contract by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA). RYAN is an innovator in the IT industry, providing reliable services to Department of Defense (DoD), Federal, Civilian, Commercial, and K-12 clients.

DCMA's work is a mission critical component of DOD's acquisition process. DCMA is a provider of acquisition services for all branches of the Department of Defense (DOD) as well as other select federal organizations. They ensure that our nation's warfighters have the assets and resources required to "fight, fight, and win." RYAN will work hand in hand with DCMA to support approximately 12,000 DCMA employees around the world among three continental U.S. commands, one international command and other specialized offices across the U.S

R. Keith Harding, CEO and Owner of RYAN Consulting Group, said, "We are excited to work with DCMA and grow our relationship with the Department of Defense."

RYAN provides a variety of IT Solutions including:

Operating System Image Management Software License & Asset Management Database Management & Maintenance Web Applications Maintenance & Support Business Analysis & Intelligence Software Delivery & Patch Management Documentation & Training Software Installation, Testing & Integration Datacenter Infrastructure Support Infrastructure Planning, Design, & Maintenance Certification and Accreditation Datacenter Migration SIPRNet Operations Support Availability and Reliability Assurance

Since 2001, RYAN has provided Best Value, Innovative IT Solutions to our Government, Civilian, and Commercial customers. Ryan is an SBA approved Small Business company that is certified in ISO 9001:2015. RYAN is also a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Maturity Level 3 appraised. We are recognized for our capabilities in Cyber Security, Data Center Migrations, ITIL Compliant Service Desk, software development, Database and System Administration and Professional Services. Our award winning, innovative solutions are backed by our cultural commitment to 100% Customer Satisfaction. For more information contact Clifford Hall at chall@consultrcg.com or (937) 830-1396.

This release does not constitute or imply an endorsement of any particular vendor, vendor supplied products, or vendor supplied services by the Defense Contractor Management Agency (DCMA).

SOURCE RYAN Consulting Group