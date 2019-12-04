Defense Contracting and Small Business Summit in San Diego, CA this week

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional leaders and the President have passed and signed a multi-year historic defense budget bill, which will provide $738 billion in new defense spending for fiscal year 2020 and $740 billion in 2021, resulting in many new and substantial defense contracts, including contracts for small businesses.

The 2019 West Coast Small Business Defense Contracting Summit on December 4-5, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in California will provide the latest information on:

Contracts to rebuild Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake

Air Force, Navy, and Small Business Contracting Opportunities and Procedures

Military Base Mission and Contracting Priorities

Subcontracting Opportunities with Prime Defense Contractors

Government Small Business Contracting Resources

This two-day Summit will consist of matchmaking sessions with Prime Contractors and Government Agencies, general session and contracting presentations from senior military contracting officials and contracting experts, Small Business Resources Sessions, networking opportunities, a Defense Leadership Roundtable, and VIP events.

Summit participants and speakers include:

30th Operations Group Commander, Vandenberg Air Force Base

Contracts Directorate from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

Director, Office of Small Business Programs from U.S. Air Force Space & Missile Systems Center

412 th Wing Senior Installation Support Director from Edwards Air Force Base

Wing Senior Installation Support Director from Air Force Base U.S. General Services Administration Pacific Rim Region

San Diego District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Naval Air Systems Command

Chief of Contracting, Operational Contracting Office, March Air Reserve Base

About the Defense Leadership Forum:

The Defense Leadership Forum is a public service organization that brings together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military base commanders, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the U.S. The organization works closely with Congress, the Pentagon, local military bases throughout the U.S., federal, state, and local government officials, industry, nonprofit organizations, and professional associations.

