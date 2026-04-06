Defense Diagnostics Inc. to Exhibit DEFENT ONE Fentanyl Detection Device at the 2026 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit

The First and Only All-In-One Fentanyl Detection Device Comes to the Nation's Leading Addiction and Overdose Crisis Conference

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Diagnostics Inc. (DDI), a pioneering medical diagnostics company, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit taking place April 6-9 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The company will showcase its flagship product, DEFENT ONE, the first and only all-in-one fentanyl detection device designed to support communities and harm reduction efforts by reducing overdoses and saving lives, at Booth #216 on April 7-8 from 11:45 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT.

The Rx and Illicit Drug Summit is the nation's leading multidisciplinary conference on the opioid and addiction crisis, convening clinicians, public health professionals, first responders, policymakers, and community advocates. This year's featured speakers include FBI Director Kash Patel and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who will deliver the keynote. While national overdose numbers have started to decline, the crisis is far from over, and DDI's participation reflects its commitment to advancing practical, deployable prevention tools at a time when that work remains as urgent as ever.

With fentanyl overdoses now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, the need for accessible, reliable detection has never been more critical. DEFENT ONE is a pocket-sized, single-use device that detects fentanyl and more than 150 of its analogs in under three minutes. Designed for real-world conditions, it requires no additional equipment or specialized training and is discreet enough to be used in any setting – especially social environments where exposure risk is highest. Each device also includes a QR code that allows users to anonymously report positive detections, contributing real-time data to a community-wide effort to identify and flag contaminated drug supplies as they emerge.

"Fentanyl is still killing people at devastating rates, and the communities most affected need real solutions, not just awareness," said Ahmad Hussain, Founder and CEO of Defense Diagnostics Inc. "Primary prevention has been underinvested in for too long. Opioid settlement funds exist precisely for this purpose, and the Rx Summit is where the people making those decisions come together. We created DEFENT ONE to be accessible and actionable, and we're bringing it to Nashville to get it in front of the people who can put it to use where it matters most."

DDI will be available for meetings and product demonstrations during the Summit. To connect with the team or learn more about DEFENT ONE, please visit https://defense-diagnostics.com/ or stop by Booth #216.

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SOURCE DEFENT