DEFENT is defining a new standard in fentanyl detection by encouraging people to proactively test substances

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Diagnostics Inc. (DDI) today announced the launch of DEFENT ONE All-In-One Fentanyl Detection Device, the world's first and only patent-pending, portable detection device, designed to make testing substances quick, accurate and easy, anytime and anywhere. With a rise in fentanyl poisonings in groups like high school students, college students, young professionals and everyday working class citizens, DEFENT ONE intends to reduce overdoses by normalizing substance testing in all environments.

Defense Diagnostics Launches DEFENT ONE All-In-One Fentanyl Detection Device.

Unlike traditional fentanyl test strips, DEFENT ONE is surpassing other testing methods with its unmatched effectiveness and convenience. Built around a secure, controlled testing chamber, DEFENT ONE features a compact, durable design with essential tools, like a pre-measured scoop, deionized water, clear result lines and user-friendly instructions — all engineered into one powerful device to deliver fast, accurate results in just three minutes. DEFENT ONE embodies foolproof technology, reducing false results and taking a proactive approach to combating accidental overdoses.

Backed by a board of advisors comprised of experts and medical doctors, DEFENT has conducted a third-party study comparing the usability and effectiveness of DEFENT ONE with traditional fentanyl test strips. Results found that 91% of participants who used DEFENT ONE prepared their test without any errors, compared to just 6% using test strips.

DEFENT is further reimagining fentanyl detection by offering a unique, anonymous, online reporting tool. DEFENT ONE has a scannable QR code, giving individuals the option to report positive tests in their communities to identify fentanyl hot spots nationwide, as well as access crucial safety information to potentially save lives. DEFENT's positive reporting tool prioritizes privacy, requesting that users answer only a few non-identifying questions when alerting others about dangerous substances in neighboring communities.

"Our team has dedicated the last two years to developing the most user-friendly testing device with one goal in mind: putting an end to accidental overdose deaths. Too many of us have experienced the pain of losing loved ones to a single, avoidable mistake," said Ahmad Hussain, CEO & Founder of DEFENT. "Our next step is to ensure widespread accessibility to DEFENT ONE by partnering with various retail channels and advocating for government organizations to allocate opioid settlement funds toward their intended purpose. Currently, funding has predominantly been directed toward effective reactive solutions, like Narcan, while insufficient attention is being given to preventative measures."

DEFENT ONE can be purchased at DEFENT.com and will soon be available on Amazon.

About DEFENT

At DEFENT, our mission is to empower everyone—individuals, families, and communities—to protect themselves from the pervasive threat of fentanyl. This issue affects us all, crossing every age, background, and community line. We tackle the hard conversations others shy away from, driven by our commitment to knowledge, self-awareness, and the right to safety that belongs to everyone. We envision a world where testing substances becomes as instinctive as fastening a seatbelt, where informed choices lead to safer lives every day. DEFENT isn't just a brand; it's a movement to spark change, save lives, and build a future where knowledge truly protects. For more information, please visit defent.com.

About Defense Diagnostics Inc.

Defense Diagnostics Inc. (DDI) is a Los Angeles-based pioneering medical diagnostics company revolutionizing fentanyl testing through innovative technology and a deep understanding of contemporary social realities. By combining high-quality, purposeful science with user-friendly design, DDI creates accessible, practical detection tools. The company aims to normalize substance testing, making it integral to informed decision-making in social settings. DDI's commitment to precision and comprehensive detection capabilities enhances public safety and promotes proactive health management in today's complex social landscape. For more information, please visit defense-diagnostics.com.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Defense Diagnostics Inc.