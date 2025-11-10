Defense-Grade Edge AI Innovation Earns Latent AI Spot on CRN's 50 Hottest List

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI , a leader in edge AI solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , on the 2025 Edge Computing 100 list. Latent AI earned placement among the 50 Hottest Edge Hardware, Software and Services Companies , distinguishing it as one of the market's most innovative and impactful edge AI companies.

Latent AI Edge Computing 100

This recognition honors a breakthrough year for Latent AI, as the company assembled a strategic ecosystem that's redefining what's possible in edge AI deployment. From contested battlefields to orbital platforms, Latent AI is delivering real-time intelligence where cloud solutions simply cannot reach.

The company's game-changing partnerships tell the story:

Ditto - Bringing edge AI to peer-to-peer mesh networks for autonomous systems operating in contested environments. The collaboration earned U.S. Army xTechOverwatch finalist recognition for innovation in battlefield intelligence.

Wind River - Integrating Latent AI's platform with mission-critical RTOS platforms (VxWorks ® , Wind River Linux, eLxr Pro), delivering AI capabilities that meet the rigorous certification standards demanded by aerospace and defense operations.

Voyager Technologies - A strategic investment that launches Latent AI capabilities beyond Earth's atmosphere, enabling real-time intelligence operations on orbital and space-based platforms where latency means mission failure.

From ground-based autonomous systems to orbit, Latent AI now powers edge AI across environments previously considered impossible— delivering DoD Impact Level 5/6 certification and battle-tested through successful deployments with the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force.

"Being named among the 50 Hottest Edge Computing companies validates our vision that edge AI should be as simple to deploy as it is powerful to use," said Jags Kandasamy, CEO and Co-founder of Latent AI. "This recognition reflects the trust our partners place in us to solve real-world challenges—from reducing energy consumption compared to cloud alternatives, to enabling faster model updates in military operations. We're transforming our partners from edge computing providers into intelligent edge solution leaders, and this honor from CRN confirms we're on the right path."

"The vendors featured on the 2025 Edge Computing 100 list are leading the way in delivering technologies that enable trailblazing edge solutions," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their innovation empowers the IT channel ecosystem to create exceptional solutions that enhance operational efficiency, elevate data analytics, and strengthen security across remote and hybrid environments."

The technology vendors named to the 2025 CRN Edge Computing 100 list are being honored for empowering channel partners with the building blocks to develop next-generation edge solutions that lower latency, accelerate data collection and analytics and enhance security for their customers.

Learn why Latent AI is among the 50 Hottest Edge Computing Companies:

Research: From cloud-first to edge-first: The future of enterprise AI

Case Study: Reducing information latency: Streamlining AI for the Air Force

https://latentai.com/case-study/reducing-information-latency-streamlining-ai-for-the-air-force/

Case Study: Latent AI reduces model update time from months to days

https://latentai.com/case-study/latent-ai-reduces-model-update-time-from-months-to-days/

Case Study: Project Linchpin delivers trusted AI pipeline for US Army

https://latentai.com/case-study/project-linchpin-delivers-trusted-ai-pipeline-for-us-army/

About Latent AI

Latent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com and follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/latent-ai-inc .

