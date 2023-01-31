Defense Innovation Unit Awards ANELLO Photonics Contract for CMOSS-compliant Navigation Solutions in Support of the United States Army

ANELLO was selected for the "C5ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)" for the U.S. Army due to its innovative technology and sensor fusion engine.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics , today announced that is has been awarded a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) contract for navigation solutions compliant with the "C5ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS)" for the United States Army. During the twelve-month period, ANELLO will demonstrate the capabilities of its innovative sensor fusion technology for military vehicle navigation.

The DIU award enables ANELLO to showcase its novel technology and Sensor Fusion Engine to the U.S. Army and help armored vehicles maintain high accuracy navigation.

"We are excited to work with the U.S. Army and provide them access to our innovative and cutting-edge technology," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "Within this program, the U.S. Army can directly evaluate and experience the benefits of ANELLO solutions on land vehicles."

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in commercial trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and National Security space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed an integrated photonic system-on-chip technology for next generation navigation. ANELLO's SIPHOG™ is based on its patented photonic integrated circuit technology. Along with its sensor fusion engine, ANELLO Photonics is building solutions for the autonomous world.

