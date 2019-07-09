Defense Innovation Unit Fast Tracking Acquisition of Citadel Defense's Automated Counter Drone Solution to Save Lives

A Force Multiplier for Toops and Security Teams Citadel's technology prevents unauthorized drones from entering a protected airspace by disrupting the radio-control and video signal, forcing the drone to safely land before it can become a threat. The Titan solution is deployable without adding personnel to take of it.

When asked how Citadel's technology is affecting the market, Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense replied, "We build our products alongside users to deliver something they need, love, and don't want to live without because it provides peace of mind and enhances their mission. Our customers operate in high-risk environments where drones are only one of their many concerns. We remove that worry with our automated system that detects, identifies, and defeats threat drones or swarms without any human intervention, allowing operators to focus on other aspects of their mission without distraction."

Innovation at Unprecedented Speed

DIU's contract award to Citadel breaks the typical Defense acquisition cycle by equipping troops with a capability that saves their lives today, rather than waiting years for large complex contracts to be processed.

Asked about the importance of this contract, Mr. Williams commented, "Soon is not a time when the threat is mission-altering. This contract represents a success story proving investment in commercially available technology can solve an urgent need and benefit many areas of the government and private sector."

Titan achieved industry-leading recognition from successful deployments and government-sponsored competitive evaluations with large defense contractors. Competing government development programs started in early 2019 are scheduled to deliver solutions sometime in 2021.

ABOUT CITADEL DEFENSE:

Citadel Defense is an industry-leading counter-drone (C-UAS) technology company specializing in development and deployment of drone security solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. For media inquiries, contact info@dronecitadel.co or visit www.dronecitadel.com.

