Defense Innovation Unit Issues Success Memo to HarperDB for its Common Operation Database Prototype

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperDB is proud to share that the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has issued HarperDB a Success Memo for the completion of the Common Operational Database (COD) prototype project with the U.S. Navy. After field testing the COD prototype during a military exercise in May 2024, it was confirmed that HarperDB delivers fault-tolerant data connectivity between autonomous aquatic drones, aerial drones, and ground command stations.

Dashboard showing connected drones, contact reports, trial status, and telemetry.

HarperDB's Distributed Systems Platform played a critical role in the exercise, enabling real-time data exchange between various platforms, including wave adaptive modular vessel autonomous boats, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ground command stations.

"The Project Overmatch Mission Autonomy Proving Ground Field Exercise provided a valuable opportunity to showcase HarperDB's capabilities in a challenging real-world environment that directly aligns with the goals of the DIU's COD initiative," said Jaxon Repp, Field CTO at HarperDB. "We are pleased to have successfully demonstrated the ability of our platform to connect and manage data across diverse platforms in the sorts of conditions these platforms will encounter in the real world."

Highlights of HarperDB's Performance

Established a distributed database cluster across multiple autonomous vehicles and shore-bound command and control systems.

Facilitated real-time exchange of mission-critical data streams in an environment with limited or intermittent network connectivity.

Delivered operational insight into the status of a continuously evolving constellation of autonomous assets.

Collaborated with other field exercise performers and military operators to integrate, adapt, and extend the HarperDB platform to meet dynamic mission requirements.

After successfully demonstrating this COD technology, HarperDB is positioned to provide database management, common operating picture, real-time analysis, and network optimization technology to DoD and U.S. Government entities through a production Other Transaction agreement.

