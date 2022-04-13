Defense Integrated Antenna Market worth $722 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Defense Integrated Antenna Market by Type (Aperture Antenna, Wire Antenna, Array Antenna, Microstrip Antenna), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Application, Frequency and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 543 million in 2022 to USD 722 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. An antenna converts electronic signals to electromagnetic waves (and vice versa) with a minimum loss, and an integrated antenna consists of miniaturized antennas printed on densely populated printed circuit boards (PCB) to electrically large arrays and reflector antennas. Defense integrated antennas are more ruggedized than regular commercial antennas to withstand harsh conditions. The defense integrated antenna market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the high demand for compact/integrated antennas. These antennas should be rugged to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Modernization programs of various military vehicles and increasing procurement of defense systems for tracking, navigation, and surveillance due to terrorist activities are also expected to fuel the growth of the defense integrated antenna market.

Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. COVID-19 has affected the Defense integrated antenna market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Defense integrated antenna.

Based on type, array antenna segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.

Based on type, array antenna is estimated to witness the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market in 2022. There is a growing demand for array antennas due to the increasing need for throughput satellite communication. Thus, companies are introducing new passed array antennas for effective satellite communication.

For instance, in May 2021, Viasat demonstrated phased array antennas on business jets. The first demonstration flight took place in April 2021 during a flight from Rotterdam, Netherlands, to Payerne, Switzerland. This was part of Project AIDAN, which is led by Viasat Antenna Systems (Switzerland) and involves a consortium of partners that include Viasat Netherlands, NLR, and Lionix International.

Based on platform, marine segment of the defense integrated antenna market is projected to witness the largest share in 2022.

Based on platform, marine segment is projected to lead the defense integrated antenna market during the forecast period. The growing need of advanced antennas for reliable and high quality communication for underwater operations, large scale search and rescue mission, and for better communication between ships and drone/UAVs will drive defense integrated antenna market.

Based on application, communication segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.

Based on application, communication segment of the defense integrated antenna market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to the need for uninterrupted long-range communication through integrated antennas. Military operations are highly dependent on communication antennas to ensure effective decision-making, which is crucial to the success of military missions. Increased bandwidth and use of high frequencies have made it possible to establish uninterrupted communication between control rooms and defense personnel over long distances. For instance, in 2021, L3Harris Technologies received a contract to provide long-range communications to the US military through mosaic antennas composed of spatially distributed low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) transceiver elements.

Based on frequency, X-band is estimated to account for the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.

Based on frequency, X-band segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market during the forecast period. This growth is driven because x-band facilitates high-throughput communication from satellites to ground stations. X bands operate within a range of 8–12 GHz. X-band antennas have recently become a reality for satellites owing to the advent of commercially available monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs). X-band antenna is crucial for naval operations, including searching and tracking of surface targets.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the fastest growth from 2022 to 2026 in the Defense integrated antenna market

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate in defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026. Instability across all border areas and neighboring countries, improving domestic capabilities of aerospace industry, focus on strengthening combat capabilities of UAVs by integration of antenna will drive the market. For instance, in November 2021, South Korea developed a new homegrown antenna designed for stealth aircraft, which will help reduce the possibility of detection by enemy radar systems. This antenna was developed by Agency for Defense Development (ADD) along with Hanwha Systems Co.

Contracts were the main strategy adopted by leading players to sustain their position in the Defense integrated antenna market, followed by new product developments with advanced technologies. Many companies also collaborated to set up special centers for the research & development of advanced Defense integrated antenna.

The Defense integrated antenna market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Airbus (Netherlands), General Dynamics (US), Maxar Technologies (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US), among others.

