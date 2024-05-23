Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Selects Workday to Accelerate its Human Resources Modernization Efforts

New Relationship Underscores Potential for Workday to Transform U.S. Intelligence Community and Federal Government Business Processes

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, today announced the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has selected Workday Government Cloud to accelerate its human resources modernization efforts, marking Workday's formal entry into the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) and its growing momentum in the U.S. Federal Government market.

"The intelligence community is not immune to the external forces transforming the world of work so we applaud DIA for leading the charge in modernizing the way it manages the evolving needs of its workforce – a mission we are honored to support," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. "This partnership demonstrates our dedication to the federal market and our significant customer momentum in this space as more and more federal agencies shift from legacy technologies to modern solutions like Workday."

Working in partnership with their value-added reseller Groundswell, who has extensive federal modernization experience, Workday will support DIA on its mission to rapidly accelerate recruitment and onboarding efforts to create a diverse, trusted and agile workforce. Workday will also help DIA identify, integrate, and direct skills and expertise across its organization to solve emerging intelligence problems where and when they are most needed.

With Workday Government Cloud, DIA will be able to:

Bring the Business Together: By centralizing all HR data into a single system of record with Workday, DIA can break down silos and foster heightened collaboration among its workforce. This will enable it to deliver improved insights to managers and leadership to inform decision-making and where to deploy key expertise.

By centralizing all HR data into a single system of record with Workday, DIA can break down silos and foster heightened collaboration among its workforce. This will enable it to deliver improved insights to managers and leadership to inform decision-making and where to deploy key expertise. Revolutionize the Hiring Experience: Through the power of Workday's unified data core, DIA can automate business processes and accelerate hiring decisions, reducing time-to-hire so the agency can keep pace and compete for top talent.

Through the power of Workday's unified data core, DIA can automate business processes and accelerate hiring decisions, reducing time-to-hire so the agency can keep pace and compete for top talent. Put People at the Center: Workday will provide DIA with an employee-centric talent foundation that increases employee retention, boosts engagement, and develops future leaders today to take on the intelligence challenges of tomorrow.

DIA's charge for modernization comes at a time when federal agencies are facing unprecedented technological changes, rapidly shifting demographics, and long wait times to hire, particularly with younger prospective employees. It is estimated only 7% of the federal workforce is under the age of 30 and nearly 30% of federal leaders will become eligible for retirement within five years. This, combined with complex intelligence problems emerging daily, makes the need to replace legacy technologies all the more pressing.

Workday's new partnership with DIA builds on an existing base of more than 35 federal and national government customers around the world and marks nearly two years since the company entered the U.S. federal market, underscoring its significant momentum within the sector.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About DIA

DIA's mission is to provide intelligence on foreign militaries to prevent and decisively win wars. DIA officers are united in a common vision — to be the indispensable source of defense intelligence expertise for the nation. For 60 years, DIA has met the full range of security challenges faced by the United States. DIA intelligence officers operate around the world, supporting customers from forward-deployed warfighters to national policymakers.

About Groundswell

Groundswell, previously CollabraLink Technologies, Inc., is a premier technology consulting firm resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. Specializing in enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions, we leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the Government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital Government services. For more information, please visit www.gswell.com .

SOURCE Workday Inc.