FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology multimedia company, hosted the first annual Defense IT Summit on February 9 in Arlington, Va. Key federal defense leaders received Flywheel Awards during the event in recognition for their contributions to the defense IT ecosystem.

Defense IT Leaders Recognized with Flywheel Awards at Summit

"It is our goal to continuously recognize these transformative leaders in defense IT," said GovCIO Media & Research Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The Defense IT Summit was created to learn from leaders who are transforming the future of federal technology, and we are thrilled to have been able to recognize some of them at our inaugural event."

The awards presentation featured six categories: Cyber Defender, Emerging Tech Innovator, Digital Transformer, Data Advocate, Rising Star, NextGen Champion and Cloud Innovator. Among those recognized were leaders from the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Defense Digital Service, Air Force, Department of Defense, and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The winners were:

Cyber Defender

Anthony Giljum - Director, Engineering and Technology Transformation, DHA

Emerging Tech Innovator

Jennifer Hay - Director, Defense Digital Service

Digital Transformer

Venice Goodwine - CIO, Air Force

Data Advocate

Eileen Vidrine - Chief Data & AI Officer, Air Force

Rising Star

Nicole Thompson - Digital Services Expert, Defense Digital Service

NextGen Champion

Sharothi Pikar - Deputy CDAO for Acquisitions, DOD

Cloud Innovator

Ryan McArthur - JWCC Program Manager, DISA

"For me, leadership is a team sport," said Venice Goodwine, Air Force CIO. "I appreciate the opportunity every day to work with the airmen and guardians to provide innovation and also to help contribute to national security."

Visit the Defense IT Summit page to view a recap of the entire event and session recordings.

