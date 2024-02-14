Defense IT Leaders Recognized with Flywheel Awards at Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology multimedia company, hosted the first annual Defense IT Summit on February 9 in Arlington, Va. Key federal defense leaders received Flywheel Awards during the event in recognition for their contributions to the defense IT ecosystem.

"It is our goal to continuously recognize these transformative leaders in defense IT," said GovCIO Media & Research Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The Defense IT Summit was created to learn from leaders who are transforming the future of federal technology, and we are thrilled to have been able to recognize some of them at our inaugural event."

The awards presentation featured six categories: Cyber Defender, Emerging Tech Innovator, Digital Transformer, Data Advocate, Rising Star, NextGen Champion and Cloud Innovator. Among those recognized were leaders from the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Defense Digital Service, Air Force, Department of Defense, and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The winners were:

Cyber Defender

  • Anthony Giljum - Director, Engineering and Technology Transformation, DHA

Emerging Tech Innovator

  • Jennifer Hay - Director, Defense Digital Service

Digital Transformer

  • Venice Goodwine - CIO, Air Force

Data Advocate

  • Eileen Vidrine - Chief Data & AI Officer, Air Force

Rising Star

  • Nicole Thompson - Digital Services Expert, Defense Digital Service

NextGen Champion

  • Sharothi Pikar - Deputy CDAO for Acquisitions, DOD

Cloud Innovator

  • Ryan McArthur - JWCC Program Manager, DISA

"For me, leadership is a team sport," said Venice Goodwine, Air Force CIO. "I appreciate the opportunity every day to work with the airmen and guardians to provide innovation and also to help contribute to national security."

Visit the Defense IT Summit page to view a recap of the entire event and session recordings.

About GovCIO Media & Research

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.

