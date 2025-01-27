Defense Leaders Gather to Drive the Future of National Security at Defense IT Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, is hosting its annual Defense IT Summit on February 27 from 8:00am - 1:30pm at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, VA.

The event will kick off with a fireside chat with Department of Defense (DOD) Acting CIO Leslie Beavers, who will discuss DOD's top priorities for the year, offering insights into the future of 5G, cybersecurity and more.

GovCIO Media & Research Defense IT Summit

Morning sessions will include experts from the Army, Navy, DOD Cyber Crime Center and more to discuss zero trust architectures, advancements in CJADC2, driving innovation within the DOD and leveraging IT capabilities to empower missions.

Attendees will enjoy a networking lunch followed by a presentation of the Defense IT Flywheel Awards, where GovCIO Media & Research will induct five federal technologists into its Hall of Transformers for categories including Rising Star, Emerging Tech Innovator, Cyber Defender, Digital Transformer and Data Advocate. The summit will conclude with a panel on the role of AI in transforming defense missions.

"We're looking forward to bringing together key leaders and innovators to explore the critical role of technology in defense," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "This event will provide a space to discuss collaborations, exchange ideas and discuss the future of IT in supporting our nation's security and defense priorities."

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's Defense IT Summit event page to view the full agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event.

