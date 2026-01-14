Defense Logistics Agency Awards ASRC Federal Up to $2.3 Billion to Manage Chemical and Oil Supply Chain

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics, won a contract valued at up to $2.3 billion from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for supply chain management for its Chemicals and Packaged Petroleum Oils and Lubricants Performance 3rd Generation (ChemPOL III) program. ASRC Federal will manage DLA's ChemPOL commodities, servicing more than 5,000 global U.S. installations as well as allied partners through Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The supply chain management and logistics team at ASRC Federal has supported this program since its inception in 2007.

Services provided by ASRC Federal include precise demand planning, technical procurement, distribution hub management, and quality and obsolescence oversight. By accurately forecasting global demand, ASRC Federal maximizes readiness to the warfighter and allied partners by optimizing inventory to achieve stringent on-time delivery metrics. ASRC Federal's proprietary, integrated IT system enables real-time requisition processing, while a dedicated customer portal provides DLA with constant visibility of ChemPOL commodities.

"We are honored to facilitate the third generation of this vital DLA chemical and lubricant supply program," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our supply chain management and logistics team has proven themselves time and again as a reliable partner in the mission to get critical supplies to military commanders on time and on budget."

The work encompasses global Department of War demand for this supply chain, supporting approximately 17,000 delivery orders each month.

Awarded by DLA Aviation, this contract has a five-year base period, followed by one three-year and one two-year option periods.

