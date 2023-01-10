Defense logistics market; Growth opportunities led by AECOM and Amentum Services Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,998.66 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 2.05%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of military vehicles, the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics, and the growing military ammunition globally.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Logistics Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global defense logistics market as a part of the global air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation; courier; and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Defence Logistics Ltd., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, Wincanton Plc, CEVA Logistics AG, and Lockheed Martin Corp.

Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the defense logistics market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (army, navy, and airforce), solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Army

The army segment was valued at USD 16,951.73 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment is driven by the rapid movement of light commodities such as food, medicine, and clothing in the defense sector. In addition, factors such as the digitalization of inventories and the adoption of technology for better monitoring of movement, repair, and maintenance are driving the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this defense logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defense logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the defense logistics market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion . The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth. The reverse logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 324.23 billion . The growing e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth, although factors such as high operational costs may impede the market growth.

Defense Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3998.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 25% Key countries US, China, Russia, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Defence Logistics Ltd., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, Wincanton Plc, CEVA Logistics AG, and Lockheed Martin Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global defense logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global defense logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Army - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Army - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Army - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Army - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Army - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Navy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Navy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Navy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Navy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Navy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Airforce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Airforce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Airforce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Airforce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Airforce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Military infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Military infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Military logistics services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Military logistics services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Military FMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Military FMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 116: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 117: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 118: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 119: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: AECOM - Segment focus

12.4 Amentum Services Inc.

Exhibit 121: Amentum Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Amentum Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Amentum Services Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Anham Fzco LLC

Exhibit 124: Anham Fzco LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Anham Fzco LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Anham Fzco LLC - Key offerings

12.6 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 127: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 128: ASELSAN AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings

12.7 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 130: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.8 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 134: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news



Exhibit 137: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

12.9 Crowley Maritime Corp.

Exhibit 139: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Crowley Maritime Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Defence Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Defence Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Defence Logistics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Defence Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 145: Fluor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fluor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 KBR Inc.

Exhibit 154: KBR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: KBR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: KBR Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: KBR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: KBR Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 159: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 160: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 162: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

12.15 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 164: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 169: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio