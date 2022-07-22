Defense Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.89 billion, AECOM and Amentum Services Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope

The defense logistics market report covers the following areas:

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the defense logistics market, including AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, BAE Systems plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AECOM - The company offers distribution services/depot operations, program management, hazardous material procurement, supply chain integration, kitting, COSIS, and transportation services.

Amentum Services Inc. - The company, along with its business unit DynCorp International, offers aviation and logistics support services.

Anham Fzco LLC - The company, under the defense logistics market, offers a full range of warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding solutions encompassing air, sea, and road operations.

ASELSAN AS - The company offers integrated logistics support throughout the entire life-cycle of the air defense system. Also, the company offers logistic support ships capable of fuel support for other ships, helicopter operation, fuel transfer, and health services.

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers end-to-end logistics services to a range of customers, such as the defense sector.

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Solution

Military Infrastructure: The military infrastructure segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Military organizations use various technologies to optimize the performance of infrastructure to maximize security. The significant rise in defense spending for modernizing the existing infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and Saudi Arabia , along with the formation of collaborations, will propel the market growth.

and , along with the formation of collaborations, will propel the market growth.

Military Logistics Services



Military FMS.

Geography

North America: North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the defense logistics market in the region. The country spends significantly on the procurement of arms owing to its extensive military operations. This will drive the defense logistics market growth in North America during the forecast period.

: will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the defense logistics market in the region. The country spends significantly on the procurement of arms owing to its extensive military operations. This will drive the defense logistics market growth in during the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA.

Learn about the contribution of each segment and region, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist defense logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the defense logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors

Defense Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.89 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 0.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Amentum Services Inc.

Anham Fzco LLC

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Fluor Corp.

GEFCO Group

Honeywell International Inc.

KBR Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

