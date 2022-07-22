Defense Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.89 billion, AECOM and Amentum Services Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 22, 2022, 03:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market has been segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market size is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period.
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope
The defense logistics market report covers the following areas:
- Defense Logistics Market size
- Defense Logistics Market trends
- Defense Logistics Market industry analysis
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the defense logistics market, including AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, BAE Systems plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- AECOM - The company offers distribution services/depot operations, program management, hazardous material procurement, supply chain integration, kitting, COSIS, and transportation services.
- Amentum Services Inc. - The company, along with its business unit DynCorp International, offers aviation and logistics support services.
- Anham Fzco LLC - The company, under the defense logistics market, offers a full range of warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding solutions encompassing air, sea, and road operations.
- ASELSAN AS - The company offers integrated logistics support throughout the entire life-cycle of the air defense system. Also, the company offers logistic support ships capable of fuel support for other ships, helicopter operation, fuel transfer, and health services.
- BAE Systems Plc - The company offers end-to-end logistics services to a range of customers, such as the defense sector.
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Solution
- Military Infrastructure: The military infrastructure segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Military organizations use various technologies to optimize the performance of infrastructure to maximize security. The significant rise in defense spending for modernizing the existing infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and Saudi Arabia, along with the formation of collaborations, will propel the market growth.
- Military Logistics Services
- Military FMS.
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the defense logistics market in the region. The country spends significantly on the procurement of arms owing to its extensive military operations. This will drive the defense logistics market growth in North America during the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA.
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist defense logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the defense logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors
|
Defense Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.89 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.59
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
