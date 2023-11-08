Defense Logistics Market to Reach $329.88 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of global defense logistics is driven by factors such as surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs, rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension, and increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Defense Logistics Market by Commodity (Armament, Technical Support & Maintenance, Medical Aid, and Others), End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), and Transportation mode (Roadways, Airways, Waterways, and Railways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".

According to the report, the global defense logistics industry size generated $203.79 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $329.88 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9980

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global defense logistics market is driven by factors such as surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs, rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension, and increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military. However, lack of infrastructure and increase in cybersecurity threats hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in the focus on sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the defense logistics market during the forecast period.

Defense Logistics Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $203.79 billion Market Size in 2032 $329.88 billion CAGR 5.0 % No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Commodity, end-user, transportation mode, and region. Drivers Surge in government defense expenditure and military modernization programs Rise in military conflicts and geopolitical tension Increase in the need for an effective and resilient supply chain for military Opportunities Rise in sustainability and environment-friendly practices in defense logistics Technological advancements Restraints Lack of infrastructure Increase in cybersecurity threats

Impact of Russia-Ukraine war scenario

On February 24, 2022 , Russia initiated an invasion of Ukraine , marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In such periods of conflict, countries frequently boost their defense budgets to fund military operations. Therefore, the rise in spending often generates an increased demand for defense logistics and associated services.

, initiated an invasion of , marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. In such periods of conflict, countries frequently boost their defense budgets to fund military operations. Therefore, the rise in spending often generates an increased demand for defense logistics and associated services. Geopolitical shifts may prompt the reinforcement or establishment of international alliances and collaborations within the defense sector. In conflicts, there may be a need for humanitarian aid and relief efforts. Companies involved in defense logistics may find themselves contributing to or working alongside organizations providing humanitarian support.

The armament segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of commodity, the armament segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, rise in the defense logistics utilized across different branches of the military (army, navy, air force) for maintaining strategic capabilities. Moreover, the technical support and maintenance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the need for specialized technical support and maintenance as military equipment becomes more technologically advanced.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/defense-logistics-market/purchase-options

The army segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the army segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the partnership with the army forces of various countries to provide logistics and maintenance services. However, the Airforce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the collaborations and agreements of logistics companies and agencies with the Airforce to increase the capabilities and readiness of the defense forces.

The roadways segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of transportation mode, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global defense logistics market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is the availability of different types of vehicles for the transportation of military equipment and material. However, the waterways segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the use of submarines for covert logistics operations, transporting special forces, supplies, or conducting intelligence missions.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the defense logistics market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is consistent upward trend in defense budgets facilitates greater investments in the development of logistics infrastructure. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for effective defense logistics to facilitate military efforts against extremist groups due to the increased occurrence of counterterrorism activities in the Middle East and certain regions of Africa.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9980

Leading Market Players: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Colak Group

Crowley

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

SEKO Logistics

Leonardo S.p.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global defense logistics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contracts, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Space Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Apparel Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Animal Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

Energy Logistics Market Research Report 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research