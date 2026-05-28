Defense M&A Accelerates Amid Global Arsenal Rebuild

Rising defense budgets and private capital investments are fueling this once-in-a-generation recapitalization

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defense industry is undergoing a major transformation as governments and investors prioritize scalable weapons production, supply chain resilience, and rapid replenishment capabilities to address rising geopolitical threats and prolonged strategic competition, according to a defense industry report released by the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Insider here: https://bit.ly/BGLADGSInsider2026

Rising defense budgets and private capital are fueling a once-in-a-generation recapitalization. Post this The global defense industry is undergoing a major transformation as governments and investors prioritize scalable weapons production, supply chain resilience, and rapid replenishment capabilities to address rising geopolitical threats and prolonged strategic competition, according to a defense industry report released by the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

BGL Managing Director Meghan Welch: "The defining challenge for the United States and its allies is not only innovation, but also industrialization. As militaries prepare for prolonged strategic competition across major regions, the defense industrial base is shifting from low-volume procurement to scalable production, resilient supply chains, and rapid replenishment—driving one of the sector's most significant long-duration investment cycles in decades."

In the report, BGL examines the market forces making the defense industry an increasingly attractive sector for investors and the factors driving substantial capital inflows across the market.

Key defense industry trends and takeaways include:

The drivers and expected duration of the "arsenal rebuild" cycle

The shift in military superiority from platform dominance to "effects"

Key constraints across the defense supply chain

The role of policy and budgets in modernizing the defense industrial base

The increasing importance of strategic M&A and notable industry transactions involving strategic buyers, private equity firms, and institutional investors

Rising defense budgets and private capital are fueling a once-in-a-generation recapitalization, strengthening military capabilities through expanded weapons production, manufacturing capacity, and supply chain investment. M&A is playing a central role, with transactions increasingly focused not only on innovation, but also on alleviating bottlenecks, expanding sustainment capabilities, and securing critical suppliers. Investors are accelerating vertical integration and supplier consolidation to increase output and reduce supply chain risk.

About BGL's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Investment Banking Team

BGL's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS) investment banking team has decades of relevant experience and a network of long-standing relationships across a broad range of subsectors, including aerospace technology, aviation services & distribution, defense, space, and government technology & services.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

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