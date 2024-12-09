Defense Metals Announces Release Date of its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project PFS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company"; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to confirm that it expects to release the results of its Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project during the week of February 10, 2025. The full PFS report will be prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards and filed within 45 days of the initial announcement.

The PFS is being prepared by Hatch Ltd., a globally recognized engineering and consulting firm, with contributions from SRK Consulting and other leading experts. Price projections for the mixed rare earth carbonate expected to be produced have been provided by Argus Media, a respected authority in the rare earths market.

Mr. Guy de Selliers, Executive Chair of Defense Metals, commented:

"I am enthusiastic about the release of the PFS which marks a pivotal milestone in advancing the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project. This study, initiated nearly a year ago, reflects the efforts of a world-class team, including Hatch, SRK, and other recognized experts. We are confident that the PFS will serve as a solid foundation, guiding us in the next steps in the development of our Wicheeda project."

Defense Metals remains committed to advancing its 100%-owned Wicheeda Project to support the growing demand for critical minerals essential to the green energy transition.

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Alex Heath

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Interim CFO

Tel: +1 604-354-2491

Email: [email protected]

