Defense Metals Revaluates Its Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

During 2018, Defense Metals acquired 100% of the Geiger North and Klaproth projects for a combination of cash and share payments; with Geiger North being subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty. The projects comprise a total of five mineral claims totalling 9,363 hectares (ha) located in the northeast Athabasca Basin, with the Geiger North claims (1,233 ha) being in good standing until summer-fall 2022, and Klaproth (8,130 ha) in good standing until early 2023.

The Geiger North and Klaproth projects are located approximately 35 kilometres northwest of the McClean Lake mine and mill, in a relatively under-explored area of the Athabasca Basin adjacent to the Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone – a major crustal suture related to most of the major uranium deposits in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

The Geiger North and Klaproth projects are surrounded by multiple major mining companies, giving the company a strategic foothold in a proven and prolific uranium mining district.

Uranium mineralization in the northeast Athabasca Basin and vicinity of the Geiger and Klaproth projects is typically associated sheared graphitic-gneiss basement rocks that present as prominent conductive anomalies. Defense Metals is currently initiating an updated review of historical exploration (diamond drilling, ground, and airborne magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical, and geochemical surveys) completed within the projects. The expectation is that results of the data review will form the basis for go-forward justification for renewed exploration up to and including commissioning of project wide airborne electromagnetic geophysical surveys to identify prospective basement conductive anomalies.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: "The renewed interest in uranium has prompted Defense Metals to reassess its considerable land position in the prolific northeast Athabasca Basin. While the Company's focus remains on advancing it flagship Wicheeda REE Deposit near Prince George, British Columbia, we look forward to further capitalizing on the shareholder value brought by the Geiger North and Klaproth Projects."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. Past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Company's properties.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of "GREEN" energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

