Defense of Innovation Continues as Maxeon Solar Technologies Initiates Unitary Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Aiko and its Partners

Maxeon also appeals recent preliminary decision by Dutch court in ongoing patent action against Aiko

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that it has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the Court of First Instance of Unified Patent Court (the "UPC") against Aiko Energy Germany GmbH, Solarlab Aiko Europe GmbH, Aiko Energy Netherlands B.V., and several of Aiko's European partners, including Memodo, Libra, VDH, PowerDeal, and Coenergia, alleging their infringement of a Maxeon patent relating to solar cell technology. The UPC is a common patent court of many member states of the European Union.

Additionally, Maxeon has filed an appeal regarding the May 16, 2024 preliminary injunction decision in the Netherlands relating to its ongoing patent dispute with Aiko concerning another of the Company's European patents. Maxeon continues to firmly believe in the strength, validity, and enforceability of its patent portfolio and in its infringement claims filed against Aiko Energy Netherlands B.V. (formerly named Eironn Netherlands B.V.), VDH, and Libra.

"As part of our rigorous defense of Maxeon's intellectual property, today we announced that we are both appealing the decision in the Netherlands regarding the enforcement of our European Patent No. EP 2 297 788 B1 and filing a new action in UPC to enforce our recently granted European Patent No. EP 3 065 184 B1," said Marc Robinson, Maxeon's Associate General Counsel. "At the UPC, Maxeon is seeking an injunction against Aiko and its distributors Memodo, Libra, VDH, PowerDeal, and Coenergia in each of the contracting member states, which include the major European solar markets of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. Maxeon has a deep patent portfolio and will continue to take aggressive actions to stop infringing activities."

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,900 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar.

