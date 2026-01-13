DEFENSE UNICORNS RAISES $136 MILLION SERIES B TO BUILD THE SOFTWARE BACKBONE OF THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR

Reaching a $1B valuation underscores Defense Unicorns' role as modern foundational infrastructure for secure software delivery across critical military platforms.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Defense Unicorns, the leader in airgap software delivery for national security mission systems, announced the completion of a $136 million Series B financing round led by Bain Capital. The investment brings the company to unicorn status with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, driven by the company's rapid and profitable growth. The company has seen a 300% increase in adoption year-over-year in military systems.

The Department of War is prioritizing modernization and speed, and Defense Unicorns' platform addresses a critical infrastructure challenge by enabling secure, rapid software updates across disconnected environments from submarines, ships, and aircraft to forward operating bases. Warfighters often operate in conditions where connectivity is limited or nonexistent, and the ability to deploy software updates securely and instantly is now essential to mission success. Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS) bridges high security requirements while supporting partners and allies with modern software solutions essential for next-generation national security capabilities.

"Defense Unicorns gives our nation a wartime software advantage," said Dr. Rob Slaughter, CEO of Defense Unicorns. "The U.S. has significant commercial software advantages, but the systems we go to war with are typically outdated. At Defense Unicorns, we make software a strategic deterrent by making it easy to deploy and operate software in any mission environment," continued Dr. Slaughter.

The funding round was led by Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities fund, the growth technology platform of Bain Capital. With participation from Ansa Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, AVP, Uncorrelated Ventures, and the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, David H. Petraeus.

"We are thrilled to support Defense Unicorns as it works to ensure that U.S. service members have access to the most advanced, secure, and rapidly deployable software possible. Defense Unicorns plays a vital role in helping the military modernize mission systems, enabling capabilities that directly improve readiness, resilience, and operational advantage in the field," said Dewey Awad, a Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

Demand for secure software delivery continues to rise. Marco DeMeireles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Ansa Capital, stated, "We've been proud to partner with Defense Unicorns since the Series A, and our continued investment reflects the conviction we've built watching the team execute against an incredibly complex and mission-critical problem. What Rob and the team have built is foundational infrastructure for modern defense, and this next chapter only reinforces the scale of impact ahead."

The new capital will enable Defense Unicorns to further scale and integrate open-source and commercial dual-use technology throughout the U.S. military and allied forces. To address the most critical modernization needs in defense, the company plans to advance product development across the following strategic products:

UDS : A secure, portable, airgap-native runtime platform, purpose-built to solve DOW-specific software delivery challenges. UDS makes deploying and updating software on military systems fast and easy, with essential tools for packaging, deploying, monitoring, and sustaining mission applications.





: A secure, portable, airgap-native runtime platform, purpose-built to solve DOW-specific software delivery challenges. UDS makes deploying and updating software on military systems fast and easy, with essential tools for packaging, deploying, monitoring, and sustaining mission applications. UDS Registry: The first software registry of its kind to offer the speed, reliability, and mission-critical performance required by military systems operating in the most extreme environments. UDS Registry gives the U.S. and our allies an American-maintained solution that secures our software supply chain and maintains trust and reliability across the software development lifecycle.





The first software registry of its kind to offer the speed, reliability, and mission-critical performance required by military systems operating in the most extreme environments. UDS Registry gives the U.S. and our allies an American-maintained solution that secures our software supply chain and maintains trust and reliability across the software development lifecycle. UDS Army: A new approach to accelerate the continuous delivery of secure, mission-ready software to soldiers. UDS Army gives commercial software vendors a faster, simpler path to bring their capabilities to Army missions by combining secure DevSecOps pipelines with pre-authorized cloud environments.

"Before UDS, there was no open, secure, and airgap-native modern software delivery capability for warfighters. More than just a piece of software, UDS is an entire open ecosystem of tools and technologies purpose-built to securely bring capabilities to the field faster. I'm grateful for the incredible teams at Defense Unicorns that continue to evolve UDS to bring even more technical advantage to our nation's heroes," concluded Co-Founder and CTO Jeff McCoy.

About Defense Unicorns

Defense Unicorns is a veteran-owned defense technology company founded in 2021 by Rob Slaughter, Jeff McCoy, and Andrew Greene to make software a strategic deterrent for the U.S. Department of War. The company builds open-source, airgap-native technologies that enable the secure development, delivery, and sustainment of mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns' technology is trusted by the operators of some of the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force.

Learn more at https://defenseunicorns.com.

About Bain Capital Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit &Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities business (baincapitaltechopportunities.com) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses—bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contact: Christina Babbitt, [email protected].

SOURCE Defense Unicorns