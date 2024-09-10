Defense Unicorns Software Factory Now Available on CDAO Tradewinds Marketplace

Revolutionary capability that streamlines defense software delivery now available on readily awardable government marketplace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Unicorns, a leading innovator in continuous software delivery to the Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that it is now an "awardable" vendor within the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Defense Unicorns software factory allows the DoD to build and deploy software into existing, secure product environments.

"Software Factory in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the Defense Unicorns team," said Victoria Wyler, Head of Growth. "This marketplace makes innovative solutions readily available to the Department of Defense, accelerates the acquisition process, and ultimately provides them with the tools they need more quickly, which has always been the goal of Defense Unicorns."

Defense Unicorns' Software Factory is a portable solution preconfigured to accelerate software delivery into an existing environment, such as cloud-native mission application with the Department of the Navy's Project Blue. The joint work between Defense Unicorns and Project Blue was one of the first two ATO pipelines approved through the Department of the Navy's Afloat Software Authorization Playbook. The ATO pipeline resulted in a 2-day approval for an application update, which, when compared to the traditional Risk Management Framework process that can take upwards of 6 months, significantly improves Project Blue's ability to deliver modern software.

"Our software factory solution has enabled development, security and operations to transform the software delivery process for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy and now its proven approach to automating software approval processes for on demand software releases will be available to the rest of the DoD," said Drew Belk, software factory growth lead at Defense Unicorns. "That is fundamentally why Defense Unicorns started, to provide the best solutions faster than ever before."

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace helps government agencies discover solutions, streamline procurement and speed up contract awards by offering a digital repository of awardable capabilities that solve the Department of Defense's challenges in software deployment, development, analytics and AI/ML. By creating a searchable, post-competition marketplace, Tradewinds accelerates the implementation of emerging technologies.

Find Defense Unicorns on Tradewinds:

Software Factory: https://www.tradewindai.com/marketplace/clz8u55uk0006mc0cq7sx0sa3

LeapfrogAI: https://www.tradewindai.com/marketplace/clnyyxd1i0002mi099r41oakr

About Defense Unicorns:

Founded in 2021, Defense Unicorns is a software company with significant experience working on software delivery and AI solutions for government agencies. Our mission is to transform how the U.S. Department of Defense buys, builds, delivers, and sustains software capabilities. We provide secure software and AI solutions deployable across cloud, on-prem, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns is trusted by the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force. For more information, visit: www.defenseunicorns.com .

Media Inquiries: Julia Monford, Marketing and Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Defense Unicorns