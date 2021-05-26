DefenseLite® Announces Strategic Alliance With Binswanger Glass

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Security, LLC. (IS), the manufacturer of DefenseLite®, has announced a strategic alliance with Binswanger Glass, a leading national retail and commercial glazing firm based in Memphis, TN. Binswanger will launch their DefenseLite program at their locations in Dallas and Houston, TX, offering clients high security window glazing options for maximum protection against security threats.

DefenseLite is a retrofit security shield designed to mount onto existing glazed openings, creating unmatched forced entry protection at what is typically the weakest link in a building's security profile, transforming windows and doors into impenetrable openings that are 250 times stronger than glass alone. A bullet-resistant version of DefenseLite, BulletShield, is available, backed by independent tests that yielded UL 752 ballistic ratings, preventing breach against 9MM, .44 Magnum, and other aggressive attacks.

This patented retrofit glazing system is exclusive to Impact Security, and only available through authorized dealers once they are trained and certified.

"We are honored that Binswanger Glass has elected to participate in our DefenseLite dealer program," shared Jeff Franson, President of Impact Security. "Their commitment to providing clients with the strongest possible window glazing security solutions make them an ideal partner. We look forward to what promises to be a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship."

As DefenseLite is nearly invisible and virtually unbreakable, authorized dealers can expand their product and service line by offering retrofit glazing solutions ideal for retail businesses, schools, and other at-risk properties.

"Security glazing can save lives by delaying the entry of intruders and allowing time for law enforcement to respond," said Travis Greenwald, Regional Director for Binswanger Glass. "As a trusted supplier to America's schools, retail stores, office buildings, hospitals, government facilities, and places of worship since 1872, our team is proud to partner with the industry's leading supplier of polycarbonate security glazing, DefenseLite. With episodes of smash-and-grab crime, forced entry, and political vandalism on the rise, Binswanger Glass Dallas and Houston now have an entire catalog of ASTM, UL and H.P. White rated forced-entry and ballistic-resistant security glazing options for retrofit and new construction applications."

For more information about the complete range of DefenseLite solutions or the dealer program, please visit www.defenselite.com or call 888-689-5502.

About Binswanger Glass

Founded in 1872, Binswanger Glass is headquartered in Memphis, TN. With 59 locations in 12 states, Binswanger is the largest and most experienced full-service glass retailer and installer in the United States. From single entrance doors to entire office buildings, Binswanger Glass has set the industry's highest standard for storefronts, curtain walls, and glass doors.

About Impact Security

Established in 2016, Impact Security has trained dealers and installation professionals available throughout North America to support business demands for retrofit security glazing solutions, anti-smash and grab capabilities, advanced ballistic protection, and personal protective screens. AIA continuing education, design, and specification resources are available at www.defenselite.com and on ARCAT.

