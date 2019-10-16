Defenshield Invited to Exhibit Products at European Union's Airpol Plenary Congress

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defenshield Inc®, a veteran-owned, global leader in ballistic protective equipment and tactical solutions, is exhibiting its products at Airpol's Plenary Congress in Lisbon, Portugal on October 16-17, 2019.

"It is an honor to showcase our physical security solutions to European aviation police and border guard units at the AIRPOL Plenary Congress," said Collins White, President, Defenshield. "We have extensive experience partnering with over 10 United States airport law enforcement agencies and look forward to sharing our work with their European counterparts."

"Just like American airports, European ones must balance defending against threats like terrorism and active shooters with also being a welcoming, public space," said Brooks Thomas, Senior Program Manager, Defenshield. "Our products and expertise enable airports to provide their officers with protection to keep them and the public safe while not looking fortified or out of place."

Airpol was founded in 2011 by the European Commission to meet the need of coordinating law enforcement units at European airports. Its mission is to enhance security at European Union airports and civil aviation.

Defenshield is a veteran-owned, SBA-certified small business, specializing in the engineering and development of the most capable NIJ and US Department of State certified bullet, blast, and fragment resistant equipment and furniture in the global market. Uses include entry control and access points, active shooter prevention and interdiction, hostage negotiations, personnel protection, diplomatic and VIP security, over-watch positions and the immediate establishment of security checkpoints whenever and wherever a higher level of personal protection is necessary.

Defenshield's patented products are currently available through the GSA Schedule (07F-5660P) to all Federal, State and Municipal agencies. Non-governmental customers should contact Defenshield directly.

Defenshield Product information, customer list, testimonials, ballistic data, photographs and video footage are available online at: www.defenshield.com and https://www.facebook.com/Defenshield/

