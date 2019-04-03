Defenshield Releases 2018 Company Highlights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defenshield this week released 2018 highlights in anticipation for its 2019 annual shareholders conference.

"I could not be more thrilled about Defenshield's growth and support to customers around the world this past year," said Defenshield President Collins White. "We have the best team in the business and take immense pride in how we partner to protect those who are protecting others. Our Mobile Defensive Fighting Positions or mobile ballistic shields, partitions, Pointman Riot Shields and custom equipment were all in high demand as law enforcement and force protection personnel continue to face unprecedented threats in today's world."

Specific 2018 highlights include:

Department of Defense

The Pentagon and several DoD agencies contracted with Defenshield to meet their force protection needs. The Pentagon and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency both respectively selected Defenshield to design, manufacture and install custom ballistic partitions and other key work at critical entry control points. In addition, an intelligence agency acquired over 15 Mobile Defensive Fighting Positions for use at multiple locations.

Recognizing sustained National Stock Number demand, the Defense Logistics Agency purchased over 10 MDFPs which were placed in stock for quick deployment in response to future orders.

U.S. Army

Four major Army installations conducted their independent analysis of their Entry Control Point (ECP) protective measures and acquired a total of 80 Mobile Defensive Fighting Positions for overall effectiveness, durability, and maintainability across a wide spectrum of operating environments.

National Guard

Defenshield continues to be a key partner with the National Guard. The Florida National Guard procured over 15 MDFPs for use at stand-alone locations. In addition, Defenshield engaged with National Guard personnel at over six state conferences plus the National Guard Association of the United States Annual Conference.

U.S. Air Force

Several USAF installations in the United States and Europe acquired over 25 MDFPs for use at ECPs. In addition, heaters were purchased by one installation in a follow-on acquisition to enhance the MDFP's capabilities and support airmen in fighting the elements.

U.S. Navy

On the west coast, almost twenty MDFPs were purchased and deployed at installations across the region. Naval Station Portsmouth acquired MDFPs for use at their ECPs. The acquisitions were both made via National Stock Numbers, their first use by the Navy.

Transportation

MDFP purchases and deployments were made at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Portland International Airport with custom ballistic equipment acquired by two nuclear plants.

Federal Agencies

The Department of Energy and Department of State (DoS) purchased barrier caps and MDFPs. The DoS acquisition was particularly noted as the MDFPs will be utilized for embassy force protection at high threat locations.

Law Enforcement

The New York City Police Department acquired nearly 100 Pointman Riot Shields, to add to over 1,000 already in use. While in Georgia the Newton County Sheriff's purchased several MDFPs for courthouse security.

