Defenshield Releases First Case Study on Airport Security

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defenshield Inc®, a veteran-owned, global leader in ballistic protective equipment and tactical solutions, today released its airport security case study on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's procurement of Mobile Defensive Fighting Positions®/SafePoint® ballistic shield systems in 2018.

"Airports require balancing a unique mix of security and business requirements to produce a safe and successful facility," said Brooks Thomas, Senior Program Manager, Defenshield. "I was thrilled to partner with the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey, which runs some of the busiest airports in the world, to enhance their physical security in an aesthetically pleasing manner."

"As a partner to U.S. military, federal agencies, law enforcement and critical infrastructure customers, Defenshield is in a unique position to share anti-terror, force protection (AT/FP) physical security best practices across industries and markets," said Collins White, President, Defenshield. "Case studies like this one on airport security will be published to inform and support AT/FP efforts around the country and world."

Defenshield is a veteran-owned, SBA-certified small business, specializing in the engineering and development of the most capable NIJ and US Department of State certified bullet, blast, and fragment resistant equipment and furniture in the global market. Uses include entry control and access points, active shooter prevention and interdiction, hostage negotiations, personnel protection, diplomatic and VIP security, over-watch positions and the immediate establishment of security checkpoints whenever and wherever a higher level of personal protection is necessary.

Defenshield's patented products are currently available through the GSA Schedule (07F-5660P) to all Federal, State and Municipal agencies. Non-governmental customers should contact Defenshield directly.

Defenshield Product information, customer list, testimonials, ballistic data, photographs and video footage are available online at: www.defenshield.com and https://www.facebook.com/Defenshield/

Media Contact:

Brandon Patty

221263@email4pr.com

904-679-3942

SOURCE Defenshield, Inc.