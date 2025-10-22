DefensX Secure Browser Adds Support for OpenAI Atlas, Delivering Zero Trust Protection and AI Safety at Scale

The trusted Zero Trust browser platform extends its protection to ChatGPT Atlas, adding six layers of phishing defense, MFA breach prevention, and independent "Third Eye" reporting for AI security.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefensX, the Zero Trust secure browser for people and AI agents, today announced full support for OpenAI Atlas, enabling organizations to explore AI-powered productivity with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and real-time visibility.

As businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) rapidly adopt AI assistants like ChatGPT Atlas, DefensX provides critical guardrails against data leakage, phishing, and MFA abuse. The DefensX Secure Browser integrates six layers of phishing protection, MFA breach prevention, and AI-aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with live PII detection to safeguard AI interactions in real time.

"AI browsing is the next frontier — but without proper guardrails, it can quickly turn into a disaster," said Osman Erkan, CEO of DefensX. "Our mission is to enable safe AI adoption through Zero Trust visibility and what we call the Third Eye Principle: independent, real-time security and reporting beyond self-trust."

DefensX acts as the independent "Third Eye" for AI security — providing external verification, risk analytics, and compliance visibility that traditional in-app security cannot offer. Its browser-centric Zero Trust model eliminates the need for legacy VPN or VDI infrastructure while integrating natively into MSP marketplaces such as Pax8 and Sherweb for mass-scale distribution.

