DefensX Secure Browser Adds Support for OpenAI Atlas, Delivering Zero Trust Protection and AI Safety at Scale

The trusted Zero Trust browser platform extends its protection to ChatGPT Atlas, adding six layers of phishing defense, MFA breach prevention, and independent "Third Eye" reporting for AI security.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefensX, the Zero Trust secure browser for people and AI agents, today announced full support for OpenAI Atlas, enabling organizations to explore AI-powered productivity with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and real-time visibility.

As businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) rapidly adopt AI assistants like ChatGPT Atlas, DefensX provides critical guardrails against data leakage, phishing, and MFA abuse. The DefensX Secure Browser integrates six layers of phishing protection, MFA breach prevention, and AI-aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with live PII detection to safeguard AI interactions in real time.

"AI browsing is the next frontier — but without proper guardrails, it can quickly turn into a disaster," said Osman Erkan, CEO of DefensX. "Our mission is to enable safe AI adoption through Zero Trust visibility and what we call the Third Eye Principle: independent, real-time security and reporting beyond self-trust."

DefensX acts as the independent "Third Eye" for AI security — providing external verification, risk analytics, and compliance visibility that traditional in-app security cannot offer. Its browser-centric Zero Trust model eliminates the need for legacy VPN or VDI infrastructure while integrating natively into MSP marketplaces such as Pax8 and Sherweb for mass-scale distribution.

Learn more about DefensX and its OpenAI Atlas integration:

https://www.defensx.com/distributors/

About DefensX

DefensX is a secure browser platform that redefines enterprise cybersecurity through Zero Trust architecture. It instantly transforms any browser into a secure workspace with built-in ZTNA, Remote Browser Isolation, AI-aware DLP, and six layers of phishing-resistant defense.

Trusted by Managed Service Providers worldwide, DefensX delivers frictionless security for people and AI agents — enabling safe, efficient, and compliant browsing across all environments. For more information visit: www.defensx.com. Visit us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brian Nickels

[email protected]

www.defensx.com

SOURCE DefensX

