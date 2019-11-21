DeFi Pioneers WORBLI Reflect on a Successful Year Since Launch

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WORBLI, a compliance-focused, enterprise-grade public distributed ledger network recently celebrated one year from the blockchain network's inception on November 15th, 2018. The occasion marked a year full of excitement, challenges, and innovation in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and blockchain realms, which has culminated in the many successes and milestones achieved by the global team.

The event involved a live executive team panel presentation and a short documentary which told the story of WORBLI's co-founders and their vision of building financial services that are accessible to everyone. The presentation took viewers on a journey through the past, present and future plans for the DeFi-focused company. WORBLI is striving to bring financial inclusion and fairness to the world. The video and follow up Q&A can be viewed here and here .

"The documentary gave us a fun way to showcase the WORBLI story and why we work hard every day to make our vision a reality. The past year has been action-packed and filled with many notable achievements that we as a team can all be immensely proud of." - Sean Anderson, VP Commercial Partnerships.

Since the WORBLI Network went live in late 2018, a plethora of innovation and technological advancements in both the blockchain and DeFi industries have been conceived. Advanced governance protocols, innovative gold Security Token Offerings (STOs) via TokenOro, the WORBLI Token Protocol enabling compliant accredited investment, various applications and industry-leading partnerships have all headlined a positive year for the company.

"I couldn't be prouder of what our team has achieved since we launched last year. We've overcome serious hurdles around funding and just being one of the first teams in the world to try and pull off a compliance-focused public blockchain with built-in AML/KYC. Our product and services around compliance and identity are extremely valuable to companies looking to build any application with a DeFi focus." - Domenic Thomas, WORBLI CEO.

In the year ahead, the WORBLI team plans on exceeding the success of the previous 12 months, with several initiatives aimed at bringing their DeFi and inclusive visions to fruition. At the forefront of this is a Compliance as a Service (CaaS) offering aimed at significantly reducing the regulatory friction for companies looking to enter the financial services and application development industries.

"Regulatory compliance is only getting more expensive. Our product will give companies an exceptional tool at a fraction of the cost if they had built it all on their own." - Domenic Thomas.

Future plans include a fundraising platform, development of the WORBLI O-Auth with features that grant WORBLI users a portable digital identity, and a myriad of industry-leading applications that are scheduled to deploy on the network in the near future.

