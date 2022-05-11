DeFi Security And Analytics Company HashEx Offers Rewards as Part of Referral Program

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFi Security and analytics company HashEx offers rewards within the framework of its referral program. The incentive includes a variety of benefits, such as discounts for the company's services, bonus rewards and marketing support, to any of HashEx customers who introduce new clients to the company and its services.

HashEx is an expert in the field of DeFi intelligence and blockchain security. Decentralized finance offers many growth opportunities but it comes with a number of risks. This sector is still young and prone to hacking attacks, many of which are a consequence of the lack of knowledge and preparedness among the market participants.

The HashEx team makes it their mission to drive forward security practices in the DeFi sector. As part of its services the company provides in-depth smart contract audit reports, factual and relevant data about new and existing projects. It is also engaged in development of security solutions and consulting services for DeFi projects.

The new referral program is meant to enable HashEx to reach a greater number of users and businesses. Current partners receive rewards up to $100,000 per month, as well as discounts on audit services.

Since its creation, HashEx has become one of the most impactful tech advisories in the world, with the goal of making DeFi intelligence an integral part of every user's experience. Now, it seeks further expansion and offers businesses an opportunity to improve their security. By joining the new referral program, market players can help make the DeFi sector a safer place.

"Between 2017 and 2021, HashEx saved hundreds of millions of dollars in investor funds from potential exploits. We help make DeFi safer for users. Quality and trust are the most important values of our company – that is the main reason to work with HashEx," states Dmitry Mishunin, Founder and CEO of HashEx.

About HashEx

Founded in 2017, and with offices in the US, Asia and Europe, HashEx brings together a team of experts in blockchain, smart contract auditing, and DeFi intelligence, with the mission of providing security in the crypto sector.

Over the course of its history, HashEx has audited and helped launch over 700 DeFi projects and prevented the loss of over $2.5 billion worth of investor funds thanks to detailed reports on threats and vulnerabilities in the code.

SOURCE HashEx