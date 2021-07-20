DeFi Technologies Announces the Appointment of Russell Starr as Executive Chairman

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) announces that it has appointed Russell Starr as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Starr, who was serving as the Head of Capital Markets for DeFi Technologies is an established CEO, entrepreneur and financier with deep capital markets and industry expertise. A trusted leader and advisor focused on forging meaningful, high stakes, high return business development connections. Mr. Starr is also a co-founder and part owner of Echelon Wealth Partners, a large Canadian investment dealer. After leaving Bay Street, Mr. Starr has held executive positions and board roles with numerous TSX and TSXV listed companies.

Russell Starr commented "I am extremely excited to be joining the board of DeFi Technologies as Executive Chairman. Being a part of such an accomplished team and working with people such as Diana Biggs, Wouter Witvoet and Johan Watterstrom is a tremendous honor. I look forward to helping this tremendous team build DeFi Technologies into the largest and most accomplished public decentralized finance company as the DeFi space continues to grow and build momentum."

Wouter Witvoek, CEO of DeFi Technologies commented "We are extremely fortunate to add Russell as the Executive Chairman at DeFi Technologies. His wealth of knowledge on capital markets and understated leadership will help guide our long-term strategic vision as DeFi Technologies continues to shape the industry."

About DeFi Technologies Inc.:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/

