DeFi Technologies Appoints Andrew Forson to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance ("DeFi"), is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Forson to its board of directors (the "Board").

Andrew Forson is an experienced financial and risk engineer, software architect, and trust and estate practitioner. Currently, he serves as the Head of Ventures and Investments for the Hashgraph Group, the commercialization and enablement arm of Hedera, where he has been instrumental in driving strategic investments and fostering innovation in the digital asset sector.

Mr. Forson brings a wealth of experience from his extensive background in developing structured financial products and his deep understanding of the digital asset landscape. His expertise will be invaluable as DeFi Technologies continues to expand its suite of innovative financial products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our Board," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "His vast experience in financial engineering and his forward-thinking approach to digital assets will be a tremendous asset to our Company as we continue to lead the way in the digital assets space."

Andrew Forson holds an MBA from the prestigious Edinburgh Business School. His addition to the Board aligns with DeFi Technologies' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its strategic capabilities in the rapidly evolving digital finance industry.

