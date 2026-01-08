DeFi Technologies Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before January 30, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights - DEFT

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ: DEFT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of DEFT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 12, 2025 to November 14, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (iv) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DEFT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 30, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

