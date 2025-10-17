DeFi Technologies to Attend the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025/PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") ( Nasdaq: DEFT ) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 22nd to 23rd at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

DeFi Technologies will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format, and senior Maxim analysts during the event.

Keynote speakers include Larry Kudlow (Broadcaster, Fox News) and Christopher Ruddy (CEO, Newsmax Media). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, stem cell therapy, ophthalmology, artificial intelligence, energy and mining, drones, and more.

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications

Upcoming Conferences Dates City 2025 Maxim Growth Summit October 23 NYC Cantor Crypto, AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference November 10-12 Miami Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference December 4 NYC Northland Virtual Growth Conference December 16 Virtual

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( Nasdaq: DEFT ) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over seventy-five of the world's most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the Company's internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter , and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com .

About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

