DeFi Technologies' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Valour hires former BlackRock director as its COO

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (OTC: DEFTF) (GR: RMJR) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Inc, the pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has hired Frances Edwards as its chief operating officer from BlackRock.

Working closely with Valour CEO Diana Biggs and other members of the management team, Ms. Edwards will assist in leading the firm's next phase of growth, including its expansion beyond Nordics and into additional European markets.

Previously, she spent more than six years at BlackRock, where she held titles such as director of iShares EMEA ETP engineering and latterly, director, iShares EMEA COO.

Before this, Ms. Edwards spent almost four years as director of wealth & retail product structuring at Lloyds Bank and seven years in leadership roles in product management and structuring at Barclays Wealth Management.

Commenting on the hire, Ms. Biggs said: "It is extremely exciting to have Frances join our team at Valour.

"With her deep experience across key areas including strategic business planning, industry engagement, product, risk management and governance in some of the world's largest wealth management firms, Frances is the ideal person to help drive growth."

About Valour Inc.:

Valour In. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and with offices in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR:RMJR, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/

