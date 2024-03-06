Defiance Beauty by Nechami: Redefining Beauty through Diversity and Inclusivity

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Defiance Beauty by Nechami - a Specialty Aesthetics company, dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested, toxin-free, organically sourced skincare products, announced the introduction of a brand-new line of color cosmetics that cater to women of all ages, races, and ethnicities. Nechami was driven by her desire to empower, uplift, and celebrate women's individuality, thus, redefining conventional beauty standards.

"We are one of the first companies to recognize the significant gap in the beauty industry - that women come many colors (space before and after hyphen) and made it our mission to bridge that divide", said Nechami Tenenbaum, CEO and Visionary at Defiance Beauty. "Our breakthrough science, skincare innovation, and talented team of employees at Defiance Beauty sets us apart from all competitors, establishing ourselves as a leader in an industry that has long overlooked the unique needs of women, we recognize that beauty that comes in every shade and form."

Each product is thoughtfully formulated to target the unique concerns faced by women every day. Our transformative formulas extend their benefits to all skin types, addressing issues like dehydration, pigmentation, and signs of aging. The revolutionary power of Defiance Beauty transcends boundaries, delivering remarkable results for all skin types. To that end, we have created a range of shades that flatter all skintones.

At the core of Defiance Beauty is a proprietary formulation with three hero ingredients; Argan Oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen Peptides. Along with the Argan Oil, we infuse Avocado Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E, which provide a long-lasting, high gloss, color-rich shine, while moisturizing the lips.

Defiance Beauty has launched a new website and massive social media campaign, to amplify the message of inclusivity. The new website not only showcases products, but tells stories of empowerment, resilience, and women's journeys, embracing their unique beauty.

Nechami added, "We proudly support the nonprofit organization, "Find Your Fabulosity," which stands as a beacon of hope and support for abused and distressed women, empowering them to reclaim their strength and dignity."

Additional information can be found at www.Defiancebeauty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Media Contact: Mary Smith, Defiance Beauty LLC, 347-644-9618, [email protected]

SOURCE Defiance Beauty by Nechami