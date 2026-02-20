DEFIANCE.org Hosting Chicago & Minneapolis Mayors to Give Historic State of the Union Rebuttal

Jacob Frey and Brandon Johnson Join Robert De Niro, Don Lemon, and More at LIVE-STREAMED Event "State of the Swamp"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Tuesday, February 24, 2026 during the State of the Union address, two mayors whose cities have become the face of the resistance to the lawless actions of the Trump administration – Jacob Frey of Minneapolis and Brandon Johnson of Chicago – will deliver historic rebuttal addresses to Donald Trump's speech.

Mayors Frey and Johnson join as keynotes, alongside Robert De Niro and others, in a sweeping lineup of pro-democracy figures at STATE OF THE SWAMP: The Rebuttal to the State of the Union livestreamed from 7:00–11:00 PM ET at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The boycott event of Trump's address is being hosted by DEFIANCE.org and co-hosted by the Portland Frog Brigade and new-media juggernaut COURIER.

"Donald Trump's vision for America runs counter to the hopes and aspirations of the working people who wake up every single day and make our cities run," said Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago. "Our convictions, hope, and love for people will never waver, we will not allow the threats posed by this administration to stand in the way of work building truly safe and affordable cities."

"There are moments in our country's history when leadership is measured not by party loyalty, but by moral clarity. This is one of those moments," said Jacob Frey, Mayor of Minneapolis. "Leaders — Democrats and Republicans alike — must be willing to speak up when our fundamental values are tested. Standing up for constitutional rights and the rule of law should never be a partisan act. It's a patriotic one."

The event will bring together elected officials, cultural figures, journalists, veterans, and organizers for a live counter-address focused on defying Donald Trump's abuses of power, including officials who previously advised Trump. The program will be livestreamed nationwide (as well as via new-media partners) at DEFIANCE.org/sotu.

Featured remarks from Robert De Niro; Sen. Ron Wyden; Stacey Abrams; Mark Ruffalo; Jim Acosta; Marianne Williamson; George Conway; Joyce Vance; Governor Matt Meyer; Glenn Kirschner; Tom Arnold; Mehdi Hasan; Rep. Eric Swalwell; former Gov. Steve Bullock; LaTosha Brown; Rep. Seth Moulton; Rep. Jason Crow; Jess Morales Rocketto; Rep. Dan Goldman; former Senator Jon Tester; Stephanie Grisham; Miles Taylor; former Rep. Joe Walsh; Baratunde Thurston; Sue Gordon; Rep. Eugene Vindman; Wajahat Ali; Joanne Carducci; Norm Eisen; Steve Schmidt; Kurt Bardella; Charlie Sykes; Rashad Robinson; Tara Setmayer; Olivia Troye; Asha Rangappa; Brian Karem; Robby Roadsteamer; Lisandra Vazquez, and MORE, including surprise guests.

The evening will also feature satire, visuals, and direct calls to action. Attendees are encouraged to wear green or frog attire — a symbol of peaceful defiance and civic participation.

"We're not going to listen to the lies," said DEFIANCE.org co-founder Miles Taylor. "We will be speaking over Donald Trump the entire time – and we will be amplifying the voices he's tried to silence. He's made a foolish miscalculation. By coming after us, he's made us stronger. But I wouldn't have expected him to crack a history book to learn that lesson."

For more information and to buy in-person or virtual tickets, and to register for the free livestream, visit DEFIANCE.org/SOTU.

The event includes media participants and outside partners, such as: COURIER, Task Force, Committee for the First Amendment, The Jim Acosta Show, The Warning, Save America Movement, Zeteo, The Siren, The Social Contract, Blue Amp Media, Civil Discourse, Grounded, Living It, Good Trouble, Burn, MN Advocate, DEFIANCE Dispatch, The Left Hook, How to Citizen, The Freedom Academy, Lev Remembers, and more.

DEFIANCE.org is a club for courageous Americans who want to know, "WHAT CAN I DO?" Each month, we give Members options to defy the Trump administration's abuses of power, including supporting remarkable groups across America committed to upholding the Constitution and democratic norms. Then we take action, together. Become a Member at DEFIANCE.org/join.

The Portland Frog Brigade is a coalition of artist-activists (artivists) who use absurdity and art to peacefully confront government overreach. Born after an activist in an inflatable frog suit was pepper-sprayed by federal agents, the Brigade turns joy into resistance, showing that creativity can cut through fear, expose abuse, and remind Americans that democracy is still worth fighting for.

COURIER is a pro-democracy news network that builds a more informed, engaged, and representative America by reaching audiences where they are online with factual, values-driven news and analysis. COURIER's local newsrooms provide Americans with news centered on the people and policies affecting their lives.

