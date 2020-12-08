DeFiato Platform Primed to Redefine DeFi Staking, Yield Farming, and IEO for the Decentralized World

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiato, an all-encompassing crypto staking/yield farming with fiat access platform today has announced its release, fleshing out its vision to redefine staking services for all users by empowering them to earn passive income for their crypto holdings without any technical barriers.

DeFiato - Earn rewards for your crypto holdings

In celebration of this event, DeFiato will offer a special pool with 3000% rewards for DFO tokens (the platform's coin) which will be open at 12 noon on December 12, 2020. This promotion is being held to support the vision of providing free distribution of DFO to the crypto community, while at the same time supporting the platform's growth and usability through a range of services coming onstream now and in the future. More information can be found at:

https://defiato.com/genesis

DeFiato, as the name suggests, is underpinned by the original vision to provide first-of-its-kind centralized infrastructure in the context of the "DeFi" world, while at the same time, seamlessly bridging the gap between "fiat" and "crypto" toward mass adoption.

As the shift towards building broader cryptocurrency markets and institutional activity in DeFi has rapidly evolved, the advent of a next-generation DeFi staking and yield farming service has become a clear necessity. Developed by leading blockchain developers, cryptographers, research scientists, and experts from finance backgrounds, DeFiato is a new best-in-class cryptocurrency staking platform distinguished for its simplicity and security in serving B2B and B2C customers. By relying on its user-friendly accessibility and intuitive interface, DeFiato is uniquely positioned to remove barriers of entry, by providing all users, even newcomers, the same ability as the big players have in supporting their favorite blockchain projects, while earning rewards at the same time.

Users on DeFiato can participate in staking pools by simply putting their cryptos into the pools of their interest. DeFiato will work with various blockchain project issuers to generate rewards, later distributing the returns based on each participant's contribution. The platform also supports deposits across blockchains. By coupling these features with the unique approach and commitment to safeguarding users' crypto assets, DeFiato is primed to become the perfect platform for staking and IEO listings within the burgeoning crypto sphere.

DeFiato also helps users bring financial opportunities to their friends and community, and as a bonus, they receive a steady stream of income too. With its unique 3-level Referral Program, users can invite their friends and earn rewards for up to 3 levels of their referral network tree.

Buoyed by the rising demand ahead of the platform's launch, Dr. William H. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of DeFiato is confident that mass adoption will follow, stating:

"Our mission is to empower users not only to have the opportunity to earn, but also take part in the decentralization of cryptocurrency networks, and in the process, usher in a new era of blockchain and crypto adoption like never before."

To learn more, visit https://defiato.com

Contact:

William H. Nguyen,Ph.D.

Founder of DeFiato

[email protected]

Related Images

defiato.png

DeFiato

DeFiato - Earn rewards for your crypto holdings

Related Links

DeFiato Platform Primed to Redefine DeFi Staking, Yield Farming, and IEO for the Decentralized World

DeFiato - 3-level Referral Reward Program for crypto holders

SOURCE DeFiato