Defibrillators Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillators Market by Product, End-User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Defibrillator Market was valued at USD 10.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to garner USD 20.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.

Defibrillators are used to deliver therapeutic shocks to a patient's heart in life threatening conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. This device depolarizes the heart muscles by providing an electric shock and restore its normal function. Defibrillators helps in the prevention of untimely death due to the various heart conditions.

Market Dynamics and Trends



The expansion of the global defibrillators market is attributed to rapid developments in the healthcare infrastructure due to increasing awareness and technological advancements, rising focus of public & private organizations on public access defibrillators, and growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, presence of large number of training & awareness programs, high demand for quality medical care, increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of Sudden Cardiac Arrests (SCA) and growing need for emergency services are expected to further boosts the market growth.



However, high cost of defibrillators and increase in the number of product recalls are expected to impede the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investment by market players for technological development is expected to create new opportunities for the defibrillators market.



Geographical Analysis



North America accounts for a major share of the market owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and technological advancements.



The market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the developments in healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of cardiac arrest.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global defibrillator market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. These players engage in product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion to increase their market penetration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Defibrillator Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

5.2.1 Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, by Product

5.2.1.1 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.2.1.2 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.2.1.3 Crt With Pacemaker and Icd Function Market, by Region

5.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.3. External Defibrillator

5.3.1 Global External Defibrillator Market, by Product

5.3.1.1 Manual External Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.3.1.2 Automated External Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.3.1.3 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market, by Region

5.3.2 External Defibrillator Market, by Region



6. Global Defibrillator Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Prehospital

6.4. Public Access Market

6.5. Alternate Care Market

6.6. Home



7. Global Defibrillator Market, by Region



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Company Snapshot

8.3 Operating Business Segments

8.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Business Performance

8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development



Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

